AEW Rampage Staying on TNT, Dynamite Moving in January

All Elite Wrestling has successfully launched its second show on Friday nights in AEW Rampage, which joins its flagship AEW Dynamite on Wednesday nights, but some plans have changed for its newest show. The previous plan was for both Dynamite and Rampage to move from TNT to TBS next year, but according to a new report by Variety, Rampage is staying put on TNT while Dynamite moves to TBS. We also got a date for the move, and Dynamite will start airing on TBS on January 5th, 2022, though the time of the show won’t change at all and will stay with its 2-hour format at 8 PM EST. Rampage will also stay in its 10 PM EST format on Fridays on TNT.

The reason for the Dynamite move is thanks to an increased package from the NHL, so it’s nothing to do with the show itself. In fact, TNT must be pretty happy with the show overall, as the show has been the number one show on cable in the key demographic (18 to 49) the past four weeks in a row.

Rampage got off to a hot start as well, including its massive show The First Dance, which featured the debut of CM Punk. Since then Adam Cole, Ruby Soho, and Bryan Danielson have all debuted for the promotion, so the momentum doesn’t seem to be winding down in the near future.

In the original announcement of the TBS move, Associate General Manager, SVP, Programming and Operations for TBS, TNT, and truTV Sam Linsky said”It’s a pleasure to be able to help Tony Khan expand his wrestling fiefdom across our networks and bring more content to our fans that fits the thrill ride brand of TNT and good time of TBS. It’s Wednesday. You know what that means.”

“As a lifelong wrestling aficionado who is privileged to present AEW to longtime and new fans alike, it means a lot to me – personally and professionally – to share the news that All Elite Wrestling will call TBS home beginning in 2022,” said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW. “The history of wrestling in the United States cannot be told without acknowledging the contributions of TBS, which as WTBS years ago delivered wrestling to the Southeast and eventually to a massive national audience. TBS has the same passion for wrestling today, but will offer AEW and our fans more prime time programming, content and global opportunities that will establish TBS as the world’s undisputed destination for wrestling.

“And, while we’re looking forward to our arrival on TBS, we’re not saying goodbye to our original and current home of TNT, which will air four new special supercard events annually. Plus, the financial upside to our new agreement will give us the opportunity to continue to invest in and grow AEW to serve the most important people in our industry: our fans, our wrestlers, our staff and our sponsors. With All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite and Rampage taking center stage via our new agreement on TBS next year, and the new quarterly supercards launching on TNT, our exposure and our opportunities to grow AEW are greater than ever!”

