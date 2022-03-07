AEW Revolution: CM Punk/MJF Match Has Fans Thinking “Too Much Blood”

Before the match between MJF and CM Punk even began during AEW Revolution, fans were blown away by the fact that the former decided to throw a curveball at fans by playing the usual entrance music for his opponent, with Punk taking things up a notch by entering with the entrance music he used during his Ring of Honor career in “Miseria Cantera”. With the match seeing MJF and CM Punk connected to one another via a dog collar and an extended chain, both superstars gave it their all and there was plenty of blood hitting the canvas for this major match of AEW Revolution.

“Brutal” is certainly a way to describe this fight between two titans in AEW’s roster, with both bleeding profusely as they attempted to score a big win against the other. With MJF at one point laying down a sea of thumbtacks, Punk even went so far as to bite his opponent, managing to turn the tables for a brief period, before finding himself a victim of the tacks. Needless to say, both wrestlers gave it their all, even before an unexpected wrestler came to interfere on CM Punk’s behalf.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Punk ultimately claimed victory in this gruesome match, with the brawl certainly being one of the biggest of the night.

What did you think of the copious amounts of plasma that burst from this wild Revolution match? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling.

The Line-Up for this year’s AEW Revolution reads as such:

AEW World Championship: “Hangman” Adam Page (-500) vs. Adam Cole (+300)

“Hangman” Adam Page (-500) vs. Adam Cole (+300) AEW Women’s World Championship: Dr. Britt Baker (+200) vs. Thunder Rosa (-300)

Dr. Britt Baker (+200) vs. Thunder Rosa (-300) AEW World Tag Team Championships: Jurassic Express vs. reDRagon vs. Young Bucks

Jurassic Express vs. reDRagon vs. Young Bucks Face of the Revolution Ladder Match: Keith Lee vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Christian Cage

Keith Lee vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Christian Cage TBS Championship: Jade Cargill vs. Tay Conti

Jade Cargill vs. Tay Conti CM Punk (-325) vs. MJF (+225) (Dog Collar Match)

Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson

Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston

Darby Allin, Sting and Sammy Guevara vs. AHFO (Tornado Trios Tag Team Match)

HOOK vs. QT Marshall (Buy-In)

Kris Statlander vs. Leyla Hirsch (Buy-In)

The House of Black vs. PAC, Penta Oscuro, Erick Redbeard (Buy-In)

It’s Rough

CM Punk's face!!😱😱😱 Never seen so much blood in a match in years. #AEWRevolution — Sumit (@Sethinomics) March 7, 2022

It MUST Be Mentioned

It must take highly skilled wrestlers to make a dog collar match work safely. There are so many things that could go horribly wrong. This is really a testament to the expertise of both CM Punk and MJF.



Also, holy shit, that’s a lot of blood. 😳 — birdtrand montgomery, esq. 💜🦜 (@thewaywardbird) March 7, 2022

Could He Even See?

I'm surprised CM Punk can still see with so much blood #AEWRevolution — Dave🌸 (@DavePozefsky) March 7, 2022

It’s A Tough Job

Reffing a CM Punk match without getting blood on you like pic.twitter.com/voJj2tPu8h — Jenna (@JennaACY) March 7, 2022

His Shorts Literally Changed Color

Look at @CMPunk’s shorts. They are pink, there is so much blood. Good lord. #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/IYKfVxgoTw — Wrestling Hair Afficionado (@alisonfaye) March 7, 2022

A MURDER SCENE

There's so much blood like a murder scene! Both CM Punk and MJF are going on instinct and adrenaline. #AEWRevolution — Derrick *The Devastator* (Wrestling Fig Junkie) (@dvstr_derrick78) March 7, 2022

The Crowd Is In Awe

https://twitter.com/JustAlyxCentral/status/1500665806652329987?s=20&t=Tf08qJE6H401GDrvQ3Tfbg

A Bloody Canvas