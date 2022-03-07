AEW Revolution: CM Punk/MJF Match Has Fans Thinking “Too Much Blood”

Before the match between MJF and CM Punk even began during AEW Revolution, fans were blown away by the fact that the former decided to throw a curveball at fans by playing the usual entrance music for his opponent, with Punk taking things up a notch by entering with the entrance music he used during his Ring of Honor career in “Miseria Cantera”. With the match seeing MJF and CM Punk connected to one another via a dog collar and an extended chain, both superstars gave it their all and there was plenty of blood hitting the canvas for this major match of AEW Revolution.
“Brutal” is certainly a way to describe this fight between two titans in AEW’s roster, with both bleeding profusely as they attempted to score a big win against the other. With MJF at one point laying down a sea of thumbtacks, Punk even went so far as to bite his opponent, managing to turn the tables for a brief period, before finding himself a victim of the tacks. Needless to say, both wrestlers gave it their all, even before an unexpected wrestler came to interfere on CM Punk’s behalf.
Punk ultimately claimed victory in this gruesome match, with the brawl certainly being one of the biggest of the night.
The Line-Up for this year’s AEW Revolution reads as such:
- AEW World Championship: “Hangman” Adam Page (-500) vs. Adam Cole (+300)
- AEW Women’s World Championship: Dr. Britt Baker (+200) vs. Thunder Rosa (-300)
- AEW World Tag Team Championships: Jurassic Express vs. reDRagon vs. Young Bucks
- Face of the Revolution Ladder Match: Keith Lee vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Christian Cage
- TBS Championship: Jade Cargill vs. Tay Conti
- CM Punk (-325) vs. MJF (+225) (Dog Collar Match)
- Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson
- Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston
- Darby Allin, Sting and Sammy Guevara vs. AHFO (Tornado Trios Tag Team Match)
- HOOK vs. QT Marshall (Buy-In)
- Kris Statlander vs. Leyla Hirsch (Buy-In)
- The House of Black vs. PAC, Penta Oscuro, Erick Redbeard (Buy-In)