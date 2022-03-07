AEW Revolution: Fans Blown Away By CM Punk’s Familiar Ring of Honor Entrance

Since entering into All Elite Wrestling, CM Punk has been one of the hottest wrestlers who make up the roster of AEW and he has proved it once again with his latest match against MJF during this year’s AEW Revolution. With MJF beginning the match by throwing fans a curveball by throwing up CM Punk’s usual entrance theme, Punk took back the spotlight by entering the ring with his famous entrance theme that he wielded during his time at Ring Of Honor, the theme known as Miseria Cantare.

If you weren’t able to see the monumental entrance, All Elite Wrestling wasted little time in putting the video up on their Official Twitter Account, giving fans the opportunity to relive the trip to the past for CM Punk and starting one of the biggest matches of AEW Revolution in a grand fashion:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1500661549148643328

What did you think of CM Punk’s surprising entrance for this year’s Revolution? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling.

The line-up for AEW Revolution 2022 is as follows:

AEW World Championship: “Hangman” Adam Page (-500) vs. Adam Cole (+300)

“Hangman” Adam Page (-500) vs. Adam Cole (+300) AEW Women’s World Championship: Dr. Britt Baker (+200) vs. Thunder Rosa (-300)

Dr. Britt Baker (+200) vs. Thunder Rosa (-300) AEW World Tag Team Championships: Jurassic Express vs. reDRagon vs. Young Bucks

Jurassic Express vs. reDRagon vs. Young Bucks Face of the Revolution Ladder Match: Keith Lee vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Christian Cage

Keith Lee vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Christian Cage TBS Championship: Jade Cargill vs. Tay Conti

Jade Cargill vs. Tay Conti CM Punk (-325) vs. MJF (+225) (Dog Collar Match)

Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson

Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston

Darby Allin, Sting and Sammy Guevara vs. AHFO (Tornado Trios Tag Team Match)

HOOK vs. QT Marshall (Buy-In)

Kris Statlander vs. Leyla Hirsch (Buy-In)

The House of Black vs. PAC, Penta Oscuro, Erick Redbeard (Buy-In)

Fans Are Hyped

https://twitter.com/DrainBamager/status/1500660900142850055?s=20&t=4GLdvvNaffuqgeJpiQZHsA

THE GOAT

https://twitter.com/ratedrmessiah/status/1500661170751127556?s=20&t=4GLdvvNaffuqgeJpiQZHsA

Old School

https://twitter.com/DirtSheetRadio/status/1500661953953468424?s=20&t=4GLdvvNaffuqgeJpiQZHsA

What A Throwback

https://twitter.com/EKCone909/status/1500662472918798338?s=20&t=4GLdvvNaffuqgeJpiQZHsA

It’s History

https://twitter.com/galvalaylow/status/1500661350481207302?s=20&t=4GLdvvNaffuqgeJpiQZHsA

A+

https://twitter.com/JustAlyxCentral/status/1500661192385310722?s=20&t=4GLdvvNaffuqgeJpiQZHsA

Goosebumps

https://twitter.com/ProWrestlingJoe/status/1500661213096726528?s=20&t=4GLdvvNaffuqgeJpiQZHsA

Praise That One Guy