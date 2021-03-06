AEW Revolution: Kenny Omega Reveals Exploding Barbed Wire Match Rules and Details

✖

AEW Revolution is right around the corner, and one of the biggest and most interesting matches on the card is the exploding barbed wire match between Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley. Fans pretty much know what to expect from a barbed wire match, and we've seen Omega and Moxley take on hardcore stipulations before, but this one is taking it to a new level with explosives. Fans are obviously intrigued to see what Omega and Mox are cooking up, and now Omega has provided the rules and new details on what fans can expect.

Omega revealed a hand-drawn guide to how the match works, and it will feature 3 sides of the ring ropes covered in barbed wire. If someone (Mox according to that drawing) were to come into contact with that wire, it will trigger explosives on that side, though there are also 3 zones (called Triple Hell) that are rigged with explosives as well.

THE RULES: -3 sides of the ring ropes wrapped in barbed wire. -contact with barbed wire triggers explosives on corresponding side. -‘Triple Hell’ (3 zones on the floor wired to explosives) -30 minute countdown timer until all explosives in and around the ring detonate. pic.twitter.com/vK1cZjSfHF — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) March 6, 2021

Thing is all of the explosives will trigger after 30 minutes, so even if someone avoids the other traps, something is going to go boom. You can check out the details below.

There are also other places around the ring with barbed wire and explosives, and odds are some weapons will make it into the match as well. You can find the full card for AEW Revolution below.

Riho and Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker and Rebel

AEW Championship Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch: Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley

Street Fight: Sting and Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks

AEW World Tag Team Championship match: Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho and MJF

Adam Page vs. Matt Hardy

Face of the Revolution Ladder match: Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Lance Archer vs. Max Caster vs. TBA

AEW Women's Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Ryo Mizunami

Miro and Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor

Casino Tag Team Royale

