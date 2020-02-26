AEW Revolution Start Time, How to Watch, Full Card

All Elite Wrestling returns to pay-per-view on Feb. 29 with the AEW Revolution pay-per-view event at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The show marks AEW’s first pay-per-view of the new decade and has the opportunity to provide some major title changes, including a main event bout between AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and top babyface Jon Moxley. The event will also feature a battle among the members of The Elite as well as a long-awaited grudge match between Cody Rhodes and Maxwell Jacob Friedman, And since the next pay-per-view (Double or Nothing) isn’t until May, fans are pretty much guaranteed each bout will have a decision finish.

Fans can purchase the event for$50 on pay-per-view services and the B/R Live streaming app. The show will begin at 7 p.m. Eastern.

Check out the full card below, and be sure to check back in for future updates: