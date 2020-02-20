AEW World Tag Team Championship Match Set for AEW Revolution, Updated Card

AEW Revolution will feature a battle within The Elite faction, as Kenny Omega and Hangman Page will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships against Matt and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks. The Bucks opened this week's episode of AEW Dynamite by beating nine other teams in a tag team battle royale to earn a title shot, while Omega and Page successfully retained their titles against the Lucha Brothers. The closing moments of the match saw Page and Omega hit their Buckshot Lariat/V-Trigger double-team finisher and pin Pentagon Jr.

There's been a bit of bad blood brewing between Page and the rest of The Elite in recent months. After failing to win the AEW World Championship against Chris Jericho at All Out Page went into somewhat of a downward spiral and opted to leave the faction. He's since started drinking between matches (and on Being The Elite), and has become more frustrated with the Bucks as each week passes. Omega has consistently been the one to give Page the benefit of the doubt, even though it's cost him a couple of matches.

Elsewhere on Dynamite, Cody Rhodes hit a Moonsault off the top of a Steel Cage to beat Wardlow in his debut match. The win made Rhodes' match with MJF at Revolution official

Check out the full card for AEW Revolution (so far) below:

AEW World Championship: Chris Jericho vs. Jon Moxley

AEW World Tag Team Championship: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. The Young Bucks

Cody Rhodes vs. MJF

Dustin Rhodes vs. Jake Hager

In an interview with Atlanta outlet 11 Alive ahead of Wednesday's show, Rhodes talked about the potential future of AEW and dropped a hint that he wants Dynamite off of Wednesday nights within five years. Because of the NBA's schedule on TNT, that would likely put AEW on Monday nights against Monday Night Raw.

"I would like the company, in five years, to be on a different night and competing in the same fashion they are," Rhodes said. "Not that I don't love Wednesday nights, but I can tell we have real players and I look at this data. We're not lying about the revolution anymore, i's very supported. So I would love to see how it does on another night of the week."

"If we had a random storm situation or something popped up and we had to put Dynamite on a Monday night, if that was to happen in this current threshold, I'd still be very confident in what we can do," he added. "And I'd be confident that our guys would be up for the challenge."

