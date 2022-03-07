WWE Legend Arrives at AEW Revolution, Forces Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson to Join Forces

William Regal made a surprise appearance during AEW Revolution on Sunday, marking his first appearance on TV since his WWE release back in January. Late in the show, Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson while Moxley was trapped inside a triangle choke, which caused an irate Danielson to attack both the referee and Moxley. A security team ran down to try and separate the pair to no avail, followed by Regal stomping down the ring. He pulled the two apart, said he had taught both of them better, then slapped each of them across the face before demanding they shake hands. The pair obliged, indicating the two would be forming the alliance Danielson had been pushing for.

Tony Khan took to Twitter shortly after the segment and confirmed that Regal had signed with the promotion. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Has the presence of the legendary @RealKingRegal unified @BryanDanielson and @JonMoxley? This story seems far from over! We are LIVE here at the #AEWRevolution PPV! pic.twitter.com/cBJuXYFoM8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022

Regal was let go by the WWE after spending more than half of a decade as the NXT general manager, and his work in the position made him a beloved figure on WWE programming. He was pulled from NXT following the NXT 2.0 reboot but had nothing but positive things to say after being let go.

“Thank you to @WWE for a wonderful 21 year run. You gave a lad who was happy and in wonderland wrestling on a carnival have a charmed life for 21 years. No complaints and please no one waste time replying as I won’t have a bad work said against the company.”

“With the continued evolution of NXT 2.0, we’ve decided to part ways with some of the staff based in our Performance Center,” WWE wrote in the statement the day Regal was let go, which also saw a number of Performance Center employees and Samoa Joe get fired. “We thank them for their many contributions throughout the years and wish them the best.”

Check out the updated results from Revolution below! AEW will return to pay-per-view on May 29 with the Double or Nothing event in Las Vegas.