Ric Flair Teases One Final Match Against AEW Star

Ric Flair has been teasing the idea of one more wrestling match for years. The 16-time world champion has not wrestled in an official capacity since a 15-minute match with Sting on a September 2011 edition of Impact Wrestling, but even at 72 years old and a few years removed from a near-death experience due to health issues, “The Nature Boy” has never shut the idea down. He mentioned on a recent episode of his podcast that an Israeli promoter offered to book him for a match with AEW star and current TNT Champion Sammy Guevara, then on Monday he seemingly doubled down on the idea on Twitter.

Recent episodes of Flair’s podcast have seen him lash out at the WWE, going so far as to claim he’ll never go back to the company as long as current WWE president Nick Khan is employed there. He also talked about the possibility of joining AEW.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Like I Said… I’m Going To Die, And It’s Either Going To Be Next To My Hot Wife Or In The Ring Next To @sammyguevara. Preparing For One Or The Other! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/jwR9NuuXgm — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) November 29, 2021

“Well, by erasing my legacy, if you take me off the opening of the show and take the Woo, which I own, thank God, because they will never get it back, and replace me with The Ultimate Warrior, a guy that sued the company, held them up for money, I guess the next thing they’re going to do with me is make a DVD having so many people say how bad I was like The Warrior, then they brought him back and put him in The Hall of Fame,” Flair said. “That isn’t going to work for me. One and done. No worries, but you’re not going to bring me back, not that they want me by any means, but I couldn’t ever work for Nick Khan in my entire life. Vince McMahon, I can work for, but Nick Khan, who is a guy who orchestrated taking me off the show. I’ve got my facts together. He orchestrated taking my Woo off. Never in a million years. The big difference is Tony Khan respects me. He has as did Vince. NIck Khan has not. I talk to Vince now. I have no problem with Vince. He just knows I won’t come back.”

“There were no discussions at all (of joining AEW),” he later added. “I told Vince McMahon that my word is pretty much my bond unless they did something really stupid to me, then I would never go to work for the competition. Now they’ve done some really stupid stuff, so that door is open, but I have not talked to Tony (Khan). I have not heard a word from him. I watch all the shows. I appreciate the athletes and the people that are involved in it, but I’m not actively in discussion with anybody. Yes, I would go to work for Tony Khan. I will never go back to WWE.”