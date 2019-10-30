The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express Praise AEW’s Santana & Ortiz, Reveal How the Viral Canadian Destroyer Spot Happened

WWE Hall of Famers Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson, better known as the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, will appear on this week’s AEW Dynamite to crown the first AEW World Tag Team Champions following the title match between The Lucha Brothers and SoCal Uncensored. Despite both men being in their early 60s, the pair have remained active in the pro wrestling world in recent years with more than 50 matches across the last four years and their fifth reign as NWA World Tag Team Champions. One of those matches managed to go viral during WrestleMania 35 weekend earlier this year, as the pair took on Ortiz & Santana of LAX at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 3.

During the match Morton charged at Santana and delivered a running Canadian Destroyer, a move that was unheard of back when the two legends were in their prime. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Morton admitted that he had never tried the move in his life before that spot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

BAH GAWD HE REALLY DID IT!! Ricky Morton just hit a Canadian Destroyer in 2019, & it was absolutely stunning!! Wrestling is magic. #JJSB3 pic.twitter.com/XLrP18Ogmx — chris (@DaRealChriSmith) April 7, 2019

“I’m going to tell you the truth, okay? During our match, [Santana] told me to come off his partner’s back, and sunset flip him and hold on,” Morton said. “Watch the match. I sunset flipped him and held on. I didn’t know what was going on.

another angle of ricky morton’s canadian destroyer from joey janela’s spring break, via @danschram‘s highlight video pic.twitter.com/jRsNCbU5qw — daniel (@early90spants) April 14, 2019

“See me in the ring, I raise up and go, ‘What the f— was that?’ If you watch the monitor, you’ll see me do it. I didn’t know that it went viral. It was in like two hours,” he added.

Morton had nothing but kind words for Santana & Ortiz, calling them the “future of our business.”

“LAX [Santana & Ortiz] are one hell of a tag team,” Morton said. “They’re absolutely phenomenal.”

The former Impact World Tag Team Champions made their AEW debut days after Morton & Gibson’s interview took place by jumping both the Lucha Bros. and Young Bucks following their ladder match at All Out. Since then they’ve joined Chris Jericho’s Inner Circle faction and are booked to take on Matt and Nick Jackson at the Full Gear pay-per-view on Nov. 9.

Other matches announced for Wednesday’s show include Adam “Hangman” Page vs. Sammy Guevara, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. Kip Sabian and The Hybrid 2 and Jon Moxley vs. TBD. A contract signing between Chris Jericho and Cody Rhodes for their AEW World Championship match will also occur during the episode.