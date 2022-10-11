Sammy Guevara Comments on the Andrade El Idolo Situation

Sammy Guevara found himself in another backstage confrontation before last week's AEW Dynamite and finally addressed the situation on his latest vlog. After trading insults with Andrade El Idolo on social media, multiple reports state that the pair were told by AEW officials that there would be no fighting allowed backstage. But when the two met on Wednesday El Idolo reportedly threw a few punches and was promptly sent home. Guevara was not asked to leave and remained in that show's main event, in which he pinned Daniel Garcia to win a tag team match alongside Chris Jericho.

"I know some people want me to comment on what exactly happened backstage at AEW Dynamite, but I'm done focusing on the negativity," Guevara said. "I feel like when you are on this trajectory to where I'm headed, there's going to be people that will do everything in their power to drag you down to their level. And I know I'm above that, so I'm not going to focus on any of that bulls—. I'm going to focus where I'm headed, which is -- they say sky's the limit, but there's a whole universe out there and that's where I'm headed. I'm not going to focus, I'm not going to comment on any of the bulls—.

"Instead, I want to do this thing that Tay and I do, any time we're too negative or focusing on some s— that's not really important in life, we say to each other, 'What's five things you're grateful for?' Five things -- I'm grateful for my house, I'm grateful for my life, grateful for Tay, grateful for the job I have, and I'm grateful for you guys. Thank you to the people that support me and the people that don't believe everything they read online. I just want to say thank you to those people. I'm grateful for the people that actually care to watch something that out put out. That all said, I'm going to end this. I'll see you guys next week, thank you for watching," he added.

Guevara previously got into an altercation with Eddie Kingston backstage over comments "The Spanish God" made about Kingston during a promo that never made it to air. Kingston later admitted fault and the two were eventually able to have a match together.

