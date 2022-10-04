AEW: Recapping the Andrade El Idolo vs. Sammy Guevara Twitter Beef

AEW has a new Twitter beef on its hands — Andrade El Idolo vs. Sammy Guevara. El Idolo recently spoke with Mas Luchas and had some disparaging comments about Guevara, saying, "They are all good with me, but I did have one issue with a wrestler. I am going to say his name, it was Sammy Guevara. I had an issue with him because he once came to the locker room and complained that we hit him too hard. It's wrestling, solve it in the ring. If I hit hard, hit me hard too. I learned that he came in and that he accused me like a little girl. After I learned about it, I spoke to him and asked if he had an issue with me, but he said he did not and that's all there was to it. It's funny because not even in WWE. For example, Sheamus likes to hit, and all my respect for him because he loves to hit hard and loves the strikes. He is wild. Even The Miz likes to throw strikes. Not even John Cena complained about me, so if he did not complain, imagine this kid who is just starting, but there's that."

Guevara fired off the first shot on Twitter, though he didn't outright name El Idolo — "You are a jobber. A favor hire. Be grateful b—." El Idolo and his assistant Jose posted their response this morning:

I said it to your FACE if you had a problem with me and you said NOTHING, I wont beat your ass because im a professional, don’t be scared.



When I say something I name names, and im not scared to get fired!

#Sammy — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) October 4, 2022

I was there and can confirm this “incident” happened.@AndradeElIdolo gave an honest interview about his thoughts on #AEW , his upcoming #aewrampage match with his AEW career on the line and more.



Good thing (no one) in AEW can translate Spanish to English.



UNCENSORED. 🫢 https://t.co/qCMFseHQTO — JoseTheAssistant (@JoseAssistant) October 4, 2022

Guevara fired back, "YOU didnt say s— to me you liar but heres some truth you ungrateful prick You would be jobless if it wasn't for your dad in law. Are you really mad at me or mad at yourself for failing to get over for a SECOND time. Just go back to Wwe like we all know you want to do & f— off."

Ricky Starks, clearly annoyed by the whole thing, tweeted out, "Man, can my co workers just shut the f— up for a minute?" He deleted that post, as well as the suggestion that they bring in former WWE star Hunico.

El Idolo then responded to Guevara, saying he'll confront the young star at Dynamite this week. Guevara is currently booked for a tag team match involving Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia.