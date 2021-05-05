AEW's Sammy Guevara Explains Why His Impact Wrestling Run Was Canceled

✖

Earlier this year AEW's Sammy Guevara was written off television by "quitting" The Inner Circle over mounting frustrations with MJF. During his absence a number of reports came out stating Guevara was supposed to have a short run in Impact Wrestling, tying into the ongoing storyline between the two companies involving Kenny Omega, Tony Khan, Matt Hardy and Private Party. But those plans never came to fruition, reportedly because of disagreements surrounding Guevara's booking. In a new interview with DAZN's Steven Muehlhausen this week, Guevara explained what happened.

"I think it got blown way out of proportion," Guevara said. "Basically, some stuff was presented to me, I didn't feel like it worked for me and for what Sammy Guevara is, so I declined that. Then they declined to want to use me or whatnot. So that it's totally fine. It was amicable, almost of the just us agreeing like, 'Ok, this is business. Maybe we'll work something out in the future'. Then all of a sudden, it wound up on the dirt sheets, and it blew up.

"I wish you could have stayed close to the vest," he continued. "I felt like it wasn't necessary for any of this to become public knowledge because it was done behind doors. So why are we opening the doors for everyone to see? But it is what it is. You can't change what we can't change. I wish Impact nothing but the best. I've said that many times. They got Kenny (Omega) as the champ right now. It seems like they're doing good. They just had a good pay per view it seems like.

Guevara will take part in AEW's first Blood & Guts Match on this week's AEW Dynamite alongside the rest of The Inner Circle (he even agreed to start the match for his time and award the advantage to The Pinnacle).

