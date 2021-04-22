AEW's Tony Khan Explains Why Impact Wrestling's Rebellion Hasn't Been Promoted More on AEW Dynamite

✖

The crossover between AEW and Impact Wrestling has been ongoing since Kenny Omega won the AEW World Championship back in December. Omega immediately aligned himself with the Good Brothers and targeted Impact World Champion Rich Swann, leading to weekly appearances from Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone along with a brief run by Matt Hardy and Private Party (Sammy Guevara was also reportedly supposed to compete on the show but those plans fell through). But other than Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson nobody from Impact has popped up on AEW programming.

This was especially confusing during this week's Dynamite. Omega and Swann will compete in a Title vs. Title match at Impact's Rebellion pay-per-view this Sunday. Theoretically, that means Swann could pop up as the new AEW Champion on next week's Dynamite despite most of the viewing audience having no idea who he is. The only mention of the match came during a commercial, as Omega was too preoccupied with a backstage angle involving a trailer, Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley.

Khan appeared on Wednesday's edition of Busted Open Radio and explained why the door between AEW and Impact has seemingly been one-way.

"Kenny will be challenging for the Impact title this weekend," Khan said. "People have asked me why I haven't gone out and spent a lot of money on promoting [Rebellion]. It's when I've gone to your guys' show to promote my cards, I've had to pay and buy ads. It's kind of on [Impact]. But here's a little free ad from me — Kenny Omega is coming up this weekend to Impact Wrestling. He's going to be wrestling for the world title. It's possible Rich Swann could be the AEW World Champion next week. It's also quite possible Kenny Omega will be the Impact Champion, the AAA Champion and, of course, the AEW Champion. But we shall see next week."

