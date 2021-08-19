Watch: Sammy Guevara Proposes to His Girlfriend at AEW Dynamite
Before AEW Dynamite got underway in Houston this week, Sammy Guevara came out to the ring with his girlfriend Pam. He gave a speech saying he wondered where he'd be without her, then said he'll never have to find out. He then got down on one knee, pulled out a ring and proposed. She said yes and the pair embraced.
♥️ Congratulations to @sammyguevara and his fiancée on the engagement! Watch the unedited video of the proposal from earlier tonight.
Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/cUHXSzxpow— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 19, 2021
The segment aired on Dynamite proper, followed by Shawn Spears cutting a promo mocking the occasion. Guevara and Spears started their match following a commercial break.
Not cool, @ShawnSpears. Not cool at all.
Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/XAWUNM23kF— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 19, 2021
Guevara picked up the win by sending Spears through an elevated guardrail with a Death Valley Driver, 630 Splash and a GTH.
How did @ShawnSpears kick out of THAT?? What else does @sammyguevara have to do?!
Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/PmtuNJuKvJ— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 19, 2021
What an incredible battle! @sammyguevara finally slays @ShawnSpears ... and he gets the girl!
Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/NL5zr38GPN— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 19, 2021