Watch: Sammy Guevara Proposes to His Girlfriend at AEW Dynamite

By Connor Casey

Before AEW Dynamite got underway in Houston this week, Sammy Guevara came out to the ring with his girlfriend Pam. He gave a speech saying he wondered where he'd be without her, then said he'll never have to find out. He then got down on one knee, pulled out a ring and proposed. She said yes and the pair embraced.

The segment aired on Dynamite proper, followed by Shawn Spears cutting a promo mocking the occasion. Guevara and Spears started their match following a commercial break.

Guevara picked up the win by sending Spears through an elevated guardrail with a Death Valley Driver, 630 Splash and a GTH.

