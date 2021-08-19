✖

Before AEW Dynamite got underway in Houston this week, Sammy Guevara came out to the ring with his girlfriend Pam. He gave a speech saying he wondered where he'd be without her, then said he'll never have to find out. He then got down on one knee, pulled out a ring and proposed. She said yes and the pair embraced.

The segment aired on Dynamite proper, followed by Shawn Spears cutting a promo mocking the occasion. Guevara and Spears started their match following a commercial break.

Guevara picked up the win by sending Spears through an elevated guardrail with a Death Valley Driver, 630 Splash and a GTH.

