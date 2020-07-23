Sammy Guevara Returns to AEW Dynamite After Suspension

This week's AEW Dynamite closed out with Chris Jericho and Jake Hager defeated Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus after masked wrestler Serpentico jumped the barricade and hit Luchasaurus from behind while the referee was distracted. The luchador then nailed a picture-perfect Shooting Star Press, took off his mask and revealed he was actually Sammy Guevara. AEW then announced that "The Spanish God" would reunite with The Inner Circle for a 10-man tag match on next week's Dynamite, taking on Orange Cassiy, The Best Friends, JB and Luchasaurus.

Guevara was suspended by AEW back on June 22 after audio from a 2016 interview resurfaced in which Guevara joked about wanting to "rape" Sasha Banks while working as an extra on Monday Night Raw. AEW promptly suspended him without pay and sent him to sensitivity training. Both he and Banks released statements that same day.

"I've made stupid, inappropriate and extremely offensive comments in my past. In my idiotic mind, I thought I was being funny in using words and terms that represent nothing but horror and pain. I am truly sorry for my hurtful words and actions, and I will never forgive myself," Guevara wrote.

He later added — "I also want to apologize to @sashabankswwe for my unacceptable comments. She's an amazing person who didn't deserve to be the brunt of my offensive remarks. I spoke with her earlier & she helped me learn a gigantic lesson & I thank her for that. Once again, I'm sincerely sorry."

"Earlier I spoke with Sammy, he apologized and we had an open discussion," Banks wrote, signing the letter with her real name. "Words like the comments he made, jokingly or not, have absolutely no place in our society! I don't condone or tolerate this kind of behavior. What one thinks is just a side comment can have a massive impact on someone else's life, and can send the wrong message. We have to hold ourselves accountable for our actions and the words we say, and I hope this situation shows him that. I hope from this point on, in order for growth and change within our community to take place, we all can continue to have these conversations. No person, man, woman or child, should ever be subjected to a feeling of fear, or any unsafe environment. We all have to do better not just for ourselves, but for generations to come."

