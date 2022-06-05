AEW's Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti Get Engaged

✖

Two All Elite Wrestling stars just got engaged, and it was quite the romantic setup. It's no secret for those who watch AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage every week that stars Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti have been dating for a while now, and they've also been a couple on TV in recent months. Yesterday Guevara proposed to Conti during a trip to Paris, specifically the Eiffel Tower, and she said yes, so it ended up being a true Hollywood moment for them. Congratulations to the happy couple from all of us here at ComicBook.com!

TMZ got photos of the special occasion, with Guevara getting down on one knee as he presented the ring. What was great was that there is another photo where he's hugging Conti and looks at the camera with the ring that she hasn't seen yet, and then we get another photo of after the proposal with the ring on her finger.

Sammy also revealed the proposal on his Instagram later in the night, adding more photos with the Eiffel Tower shining in the background. Guevara added the caption "You & me forever ♥️", with Conti replaying "You can go back to the bed now hahahaha ❤️".

In AEW Guevara and Conti have recently been feuding with American Top Team's Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page over the TNT Championship, which led to a match at Double or Nothing where Conti and Guevara teamed up with Frankie Kazarian against Sky, Page, and Paige Van Zant. Top Team ended up winning the match, thus resulting in Guevara being unable to challenge for the TNT Championship again, much like what happened to Cody Rhodes at one point.

We'll have to wait and see what's next for Guevara and Conti moving forward, but for now they are just enjoying Paris and have a lot to celebrate.

