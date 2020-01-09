AEW Signs Austin Gunn, Son of Billy Gunn

After working a tryout match in front of an AEW Dark crowd last week, All Elite Wrestling officially announced that Austin Gunn had signed an AEW contract following this week’s AEW Dynamite. The 25-year-old son of WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn teamed with his famous father after this week’s Dynamite for a match against Shawn Spears and Peter Avalon. After the pair won the match, Cody Rhodes came out and announced Gunn had officially signed with the company. Gunn first appeared on a national stage in September 2018, when he compted in the Over Budget Battle Royal at the All In pay-per-view.

In August 2019 Gunn started working in Ring of Honor as a competitor in the ROH Top Prospect Tournament. He made it all the way to the finals in September before losing to Dak Draper, then disappeared from ROH programming.

Gunn’s father Billy joined AEW back in January 2019 to work as a backstage agent. He’s since popped up a couple of times in battle royales on AEW television, most recently in November. In April 2019 he was officially inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of D-Generation X alongside Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, Road Dogg and Chyna.

This week’s Dynamite was headlined by Jon Moxley pretending to join Chris Jericho’s Inner Circle faction, only to reveal that he was “just kidding” before smashing a champagne bottle over the head of “Le Champion.” Other results included Riho retaining the AEW Women’s World Championship against Kris Statlander (thanks to interference from the Nightmare Collective), The Rhodes brothers beating the Lucha Bros., Kenny Omega and Hangman Page defeating Private Party and the Jurassic Express picking up their first major AEW win by beating Orange Cassidy and The Best Friends.

Next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite will kick off the nine-day Bash at the Beach event. The card includes PAC vs. Darby Allin, MJF, The Butcher & The Blade vs. Diamond Dallas Page, Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall and Statlander & Hikaru Shida vs. The Nightmare Collective.