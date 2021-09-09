AEW Star Possibly Unhappy About Being Misused

AEW has had a big few weeks in terms of signings, with names like CM Punk, Ruby Soho, Adam Cole, and Bryan Danielson all showing up over the past few shows. There have never been more eyes on the product, and at the moment AE has three different shows to feature its impressive roster of talent on. That said, with how deep the roster is becoming, there are going to be those who just don’t get featured as much as others, and that might not sit well with everyone. Melissa Santos, who is married to Brian Cage, took to social media to share her issues with Cage not being utilized correctly, and Cage showed some support for her take (via WrestlingNews).

“Brian Cage is a superstar. Those people who know him from the indies, Impact, Lucha Underground where I met him know that he is a superstar. All you have to do is google him and watch all of his matches. He’s a superstar and he’s being misused right now,” Santos said in a video on Twitter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Santos then shared a screenshot of an article that read “Is AEW misusing Brian Cage? He should be on a Brock Lesnar level ripping through talent with Taz being his mouthpiece. It went on to say that Cage is “lost in the shuffle right now in AEW”, and that “Cage in his own right is a top guy in every sense of the word. AEW just hasn’t seemed to realize that yet.”

Then Cage tweeted that post, adding a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air GIF with Will shrugging that said “I Mean…”

So, is Cage unhappy? He hasn’t been featured a lot lately on Dynamite and has appeared mostly on AEW Dark. He did show up on Dynamite last week, but he then lost to Powerhouse Hobbs, who was featured again this week in what seems. tobe a program with CM Punk and Team Taz.

Cage was signed in 2020 and made his AEW debut in the Casino Battle Royale that year. He would go on to take on then AEW World Champion Jon Moxley but wasn’t able to take Moxley’s title. Afterwards he was featured in quite a few matches for a while there but hasn’t been as spotlighted lately. We’ll have to wait and see if that changes moving forward, especially as the roster continues to grow.