Top AEW Star Returning Soon, But Won't Be Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling is slowly but surely getting over the injury bug that plagued the company throughout 2022. Bryan Danielson has been back in the ring for months now, while Adam Cole recently revealed that his comeback is imminent. Both Danielson and Cole's injuries derailed their summer storylines, but required somewhat minimal pivoting for Tony Khan and company. The same can't be said for AEW World Champion CM Punk and AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa, as both suffered injuries during their title reigns that forced Khan to crown interim champions. A second injury to Punk led to him being stripped of the title altogether, while Rosa's longer recovery period resulted in Interim AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter being promoted to lineal status.

Punk is not expected to be healed up until May, and the jury is still out on whether he will be back with AEW at all. Rosa has a bit of a different story.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Rosa revealed that she will be touring with AEW again soon, but will not be wrestling yet.

"Since we're talking about AEW, I'm probably going to be coming back on the road pretty soon," Rosa said (h/t Fightful). "Not to wrestle, but we're going to be out at AEW and showing face and being around all this stuff. It's going to be nice to be around everyone and see how things unfold."

AEW is planting the seeds for a major all-encompassing women's division storyline at the moment, as Saraya and Toni Storm recently turned heel, citing frustrations with AEW's "homegrown" stars. Some have speculated that this could lead to a massive five-on-five women's Blood & Guts match, but both the homegrown and import sides would need to increase their ranks.

Joining Saraya and Storm could be former NXT Women's Champion Athena, former Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Madison Rayne, former WWE star Ruby Soho, among others. The homegrown side already seems to feature Willow Nightingale, Dr. Britt Baker DMD, and AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter. While Rosa and Baker have butted heads in the past, the two top women's stars could put their differences aside in this potential multi-woman feud.

