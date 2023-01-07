AEW's The Acclaimed Take Shot at Vince McMahon, Retain Tag Team Titles at Battle of the Belts V

AEW's Battle of the Belts V started in style with fan favorites The Acclaimed defending their AEW Tag Team Championships against the team of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, though Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt were also at ringside and would play a part in how things went down. Luckily The Acclaimed also had Billy Gunn by their side, and before they even hit the ring Caster would take a shot at Jarrett, saying in his opening rap that "Jeff Jarrett is worse than Vince McMahon". At one point Singh would chokeslam the Champs and Dutt would even try and referee the match, though Aubrey Edwards helped balance things out, and ultimately the Champs would retain their Championships. Here's how it all went down.

Chaos ensued immediately as everyone was in the ring fighting, with Bowens and Lethal out on the ramp and Jarrett was taking on Caster in the ring. After reversing a Figure-4 from Lethal, Jarret got Bowens one on one in the ring, and Bowens was able to hit a neck breaker and go for a cover, but Jarret kicked out.

Bowens hit Lethal with damaging forearm strikes to the back of the head and then he tagged in Caster, and they hit Lethal with a combo suplex into a cover but he kicked out. Caster ended up outside the ring but quickly ran in and hit Lethal with a dropkick. Bowens tagged in and they went about hitting Lethal with a Scissor Me Timbers, but Jarrett broke it up.

Lethal then dove into Bowens, driving him into the barricade, and then Jarrett and Lethal taunted a bit as the Champs were on the floor. Back in the ring Caster went on a roll, slamming down Jarrett before securing Jarrett in the Ankle Lock. It was doing some damage but Lethal went up top and hit Black Machismo, though he hit the referee and not Caster. Billy Gunn used the referee's knockout to come in and take down Lethal, though Singh got the same message and slammed Caster into the ring.

Bowens then covered Jarrett but there was no referee, and by the time he got there and started counting Jarrett kicked out at two. Gunn then grabbed Lethal from the ring apron and slammed him to the floor, and then Jarrett had a guitar.

Gunn then took a low blow from Jarrett but Bowens had his boombox. Dutt pulled out Bowens' legs and his head slammed into the boom box, but Gunn then wrestled the guitar away from Jarrett. Singh came in but Gunn slammed him in the head with the guitar, shattering it.

Jarrett would hit Gunn but then Bowens and Caster hit Jarrett, only for Singh to hit a choke slam on both Champs. Then he grabbed the referee and hit a chokeslsam, Singh pulled off the referee uniform and gave it to Dutt, and Lethal had Bowens. Lethal hit the Lethal Injection and covered Bowens, but before he could finish the count Aubrey Edwards came down and pulled Dutt out of the ring.

Dutt then argued with her but she broke the pencil and pushed him down, shoving him out of the ring. Bowens used the distraction and hit the Arrival on Lethal, followed by the Mic Drop by Caster, and they got the pin and the win. The Acclaimed are still your AEW Tag Team Champions.

