Tony Khan on Bray Wyatt, Ring of Honor Stars Arriving in AEW Soon

Tony Khan hosted a media conference call on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s AEW Full Gear, and at several points throughout the call he was asked about AEW’s plans beyond its final pay-per-view of 2021. Khan was asked midway through the call about the possibility of Windham (fka Bray Wyatt) finally joining the company now that his 90-day “No Compete” clause from his WWE contract has expired. Khan said the pair haven’t talked since Chris Jericho’s birthday party last year.

“I like Windham a lot, we’ll see what happens. I haven’t talked to him about coming to AEW,” Khan said. It was confirmed earlier this week that Wyatt is going to be working on a horror film with Jason Baker (who played a massive role in bringing the initial Firefly Fun House segments to WWE TV) in the near future.

There was also the matter of the Ring of Honor roster. The Baltimore-based company recently announced its going on a hiatus following the Final Battle pay-per-view and all of its stars are now free to work for other companies (all ROH contracts will be officially expired by April).

“I can’t say with any certainty, but we’ll see what happens on the business side (regarding Ring of Honor’s tape library, which may or may not be up for sale). As far as the talent goes, stay tuned to AEW (laughs).”

Plenty of AEW’s history is rooted in Ring of Honor as The Young Bucks, Hangman Page, Cody Rhodes and a number of current stars were all working for the promotion prior to AEW’s launch. The company also helped produce the 2018 All In event, which wound up serving as a precursor to AEW.

Check out the full card for Saturday’s Full Gear event below. The show will take place at the Target Center in Minneapolis: