AEW Full Gear 2021 Start Time, Full Card, How to Watch, Streaming, Betting Odds

AEW will close out its 2021 pay-per-view schedule this Saturday with the Full Gear event at the Target Center in Minneapolis. The show is headlined by Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship, the culmination of a storyline that can be traced all the way back to Page’s introduction into the Bullet Club in 2016 (three years before AEW even launched as a promotion). Page has not challenged for AEW’s top prize since failing to become the company’s first world champion at All Out 2019, and the journey he’s been on since then has seen him separate from the rest of The Elite, become tag team champions with Omega, watch their partnership crumble after losing the tag titles and become friends with the supportive Dark Order.

After stepping away for paternity leave following the birth of his first child, Page returned on the Oct. 6 episode of AEW Dynamite as the final entrant in the Casino Ladder Match and earned a shot at Omega’s world title, something he had lost over the summer when Omega, The Young Bucks and Good Brothers beat Page and The Dark Order in a 10-man tag match.

How to Watch AEW Full Gear 2021

Date: Nov. 13

Nov. 13 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota Stream: Bleacher Report, Pay-Per-View

Other matches highlighting the card include Bryan Danielson vs. Miro in the finals of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament, Lucha Brothers vs. FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championships and CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston.

The majority of Full Gear‘s card was accidentally leaked last month when an Associated Press photographer snapped a photo of Tony Khan on the sidelines of a Jacksonville Jaguars game. Khan was holding a notepad that had a list of matches scribbled on it, and fans were able to zoom in and see what appeared to be the card for Full Gear. Khan denied that the leaked list was accurate, but a good chunk of the matches spotted on the notepad wound up being booked for the show.

Check out the full card for the show below, along with the latest betting odds provided by BetOnline.

AEW Full Gear 2021 Full Card