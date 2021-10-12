Tony Khan’s Latest Announcement for This Friday’s AEW Rampage Has Fans Losing Their Minds

AEW’s Tony Khan dropped a number of announcements on Tuesday leading up to what could be a massive night for All Elite Wrestling. This Friday will see a live episode of AEW Rampage air head-to-head with an extra commercial-free 30 minutes of a “Supersized” Friday Night SmackDown on FS1. Not only did Khan respond by claiming he was ready to beat WWE’s flagship program, but he confirmed a one-hour edition of The Buy-In would air on AEW’s YouTube channel during the second hour of SmackDown.

But he wasn’t done there. Khan confirmed that The Buy-In would have two special matches — Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty and Bryan Danielson taking on New Japan Pro-Wrestling legend Minoru Suzuki. The latter announcement caused wrestling fans on social media to lose their minds. Check out some of their best reactions below.

LFG wrestling fans! See you Friday night for #AEWRampage and then Saturday too for a special Saturday Night #AEWDynamite on @AEWonTNT! https://t.co/dKMVTAUrZM — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 12, 2021

New pair of trousers, please. I've just heinously soiled mine. SUZUKI / DANIELSON!? ON TV!? ARE YOU FOR REAL!? 🤤 https://t.co/ePzl4cCW6G — Sam Driver (@thesamdriver) October 12, 2021

WOW! Tony Khan just announced BRYAN DANIELSON VS MINORU SUZUKI during the AEW RAMPAGE BUY IN SHOW!!!!!!!



BROOOOOOOOOOOOOO — Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) October 12, 2021

*AEW announces Danielson vs Suzuki*



WWE: pic.twitter.com/aT8DuIr4Lq — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) October 12, 2021

Tony Khan is on here booking Minoru Suzuki vs. Bryan Danielson with no regard for human life and some very weird guys will still tell you that competition is bad.



This stuff is so much fun. — Andy H. Murray 🐊 (@andyhmurray) October 12, 2021

Tony Khan is a mad man for that one and I love him for it. Suzuki won’t be in town forever get the juice while it’s available. — IVPvideos (@IVPvideos) October 12, 2021

