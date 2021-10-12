WWE

Tony Khan’s Latest Announcement for This Friday’s AEW Rampage Has Fans Losing Their Minds

By

AEW’s Tony Khan dropped a number of announcements on Tuesday leading up to what could be a massive night for All Elite Wrestling. This Friday will see a live episode of AEW Rampage air head-to-head with an extra commercial-free 30 minutes of a “Supersized” Friday Night SmackDown on FS1. Not only did Khan respond by claiming he was ready to beat WWE’s flagship program, but he confirmed a one-hour edition of The Buy-In would air on AEW’s YouTube channel during the second hour of SmackDown. 

But he wasn’t done there. Khan confirmed that The Buy-In would have two special matches — Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty and Bryan Danielson taking on New Japan Pro-Wrestling legend Minoru Suzuki. The latter announcement caused wrestling fans on social media to lose their minds. Check out some of their best reactions below.

