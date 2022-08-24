AEW President Tony Khan Responds to the CM Punk vs. Adam Page Backstage Drama

AEW President Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio this week and addressed the situation regarding CM Punk and Adam "Hangman" Page. Last week's AEW Dynamite opened with Punk cutting a promo on Jon Moxley, only for the AEW World Champion to start off by calling out Page to an impromptu title match, claiming he had been disrespected and calling Page a coward. Reports popped up in the days that followed stating Punk's call-out was unplanned and it stemmed from the backstage drama between the two regarding promos Page cut leading up to their match at Double or Nothing (there's heavy speculation that Punk was upset about Page implying Punk's alleged attempt to have Colt Cabana kicked out of the company).

Khan attempted to tie the real-life issues back into the onscreen rivalry between the two, saying, "It's unresolved anger, I think, from the world title match at Double or Nothing and we had not really tied up all those issues. CM Punk made one appearance to wrestle after Double or Nothing and it was immediately after that he got injured and was forced to step away. There was clearly some stuff that never got resolved at Double or Nothing. Then, immediately, jumped into somebody who has challenged him, in not a type of match we've ever had in AEW before. We've had interim championships established, but we've never had an Interim World Champion or an Undisputed World Championship match like this..."

He then hyped up tonight's unification match between Punk and interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. Punk's surgery-requiring foot injury had him pulled from June's Forbidden Door pay-per-view, eventually resulting in Moxley defeating Hiroshi Tanahashi at the show to become interim champion. He has since defended the title against Brody King, Rush and Chris Jericho.

Check out the full card for tonight's Dynamite below! AEW returns to pay-per-view on Sept. 4 with the All Out event at NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates (Chicago), Illinois.

Unification Match: AEW World Champion CM Punk vs. Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley

AEW World Champion CM Punk vs. Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley AEW Trios Championship Tournament: Death Triangle vs. United Empire

Death Triangle vs. United Empire Dax Harwood vs. Jay Lethal

Dr. Britt Baker vs. KiLynn King

Billy Gunn vs. Colten Gunn

Daniel Garcia & Chris Jericho Proo

Ricky Starks Promo

h/t Fightful