AEW Dynamite: Who Is Favored in the CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley AEW World Championship Unification Match

AEW made a bold announcement at the end of last week's AEW Dynamite, declaring that the unification match between AEW World Champion CM Punk and Interim World Champion Jon Moxley would not take place in the main event of the All Out pay-per-view as expected, but rather on this week's episode of Dynamite. Punk initially won the championship back at Double or Nothing, but a foot injury forced him to withdraw from the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Instead of stripping him of the title, Tony Khan opted to crown an interim champion via a small tournament that ended with Moxley beating Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event of the June pay-per-view. Punk finally returned from injury on Aug. 10 and immediately started feuding with Mox.

But while the onscreen drama between the two has been intense, there are plenty of behind-the-scenes questions heading into the match. Punk's decision to call out Hangman Page at the start of his promo last week revealed some real-life animosity between the two and there have been conflicting reports over whether or not Punk is happy with his current situation in AEW. And if Punk vs. Moxley is taking place here, what does that mean for the Sept. 3 pay-per-view outside of Chicago?

Regardless, online oddsmakers seem confident that Punk will walk out of Wednesday night's episode with both championships. BetOnline currently has him favored at -400 to Moxley's +250.

Punk took to Instagram this past weekend to seemingly quiet down the speculation that he has beef with yet another wrestling promotion. While posting various photos from the past year, he wrote, "One year ago began the best year of my professional career. Too many great moments, not enough space to post all the great pics. Rekindled passion, made new friends, reunited with old ones. Can't stop smiling, won't stop until the wheels fall off. Thank you most of all to all the fans who made it possible. I'm having the time of my life..."

As for All Out, the card currently looks like this: