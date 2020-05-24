AEW's Tony Khan Gives an Injury Update on Britt Baker, Rey Fenix

Due to a couple of injuries on this weeks' Dynamite, AEW was forced to make some last-minute changes to Saturday night's Double or Nothing card. Britt Baker had to be pulled from her match with Kris Statlander after suffering a knee injury during a tag match, while Rey Fenix was taken out of the nine-man Casino Ladder Match after landing awkwardly on his hip while diving outside the ring. The show managed to go on without a hitch, and according to AEW president Tony Khan neither wrestler will be out of action for long.

"With Fenix and Britt being out, frankly we dodged bullets on both of them, I'm really glad to say," Khan said in his post-show conference call. "Whenever there's an injury on a show, you're always terrified and with both of these cases we were really worried. Coming out of the show we weren't sure what the status of either of them was."

Khan said that the status of both wrestlers wasn't determined until the day before the event. Baker will likely be out six-to-eight weeks (and will address her injury on this week's Dynamite). Meanwhile he indicated Fenix could have possibly wrestled, but felt he wouldn't have been able to give 100%.

This week's Dynamite will also feature a battle royale to determine the first challenger for Cody Rhodes' AEW TNT Championship. Rhodes said during the call that the championship belt itself remains unfinished.

"I know Tony (Schiavone) has already told you this already so this isn't breaking news, but this isn't even the final belt," Rhodes said. "The actual silver-plated title, which has the shine finish and the extra details, due to the COVID and the pandemic, we didn't have it here. And we will have it, maybe as soon as this week's Dynamite. But man, I don't know if I want it. Because this is the one I got handed."

Check out the full results from tonight's Double or Nothing below:

(Kickoff) Best Friends def. Private Party (AEW World Tag Team Championship #1 Contender Match)

Brian Cage def. Darby Allin, Colt Cabana, Orange Cassidy, Joey Janela, Scorpio Sky, Kip Sabian, Frankie Kazarian and Luchasaurus

MJF def. Jungle Boy

TNT Championship: Cody def. Lance Archer

Kris Statlander def. Penelope Ford

Dustin Rhodes def. Shawn Spears

AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida def. Nyla Rose

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley def. Brodie Lee

Stadium Stampede Match: The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Matt Hardy and Hangman Page) def. The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Ortiz, Santana and Jake Hager)

