Injury Forces AEW to Change Double or Nothing Card

By Ryan Droste

An injury to Britt Baker on this past Wednesday night's AEW Dynamite has forced a match change for the Double Or Nothing PPV on Saturday night. AEW revealed on Friday evening that Penelope Ford will replace Baker in her scheduled match against Kris Statlander on the show. Baker, who has been on a run with some of the best work of her career, suffered an unfortunate right knee injury during Dynamite. Competing in a tag team match, Baker's teammate Nyla Rose was dropped on her knee by Statlander and Hikaru Shida, causing the apparent injury.

Baker reportedly underwent an MRI on Thursday, but the results of that MRI have not publicly been revealed. AEW is expected to reveal more information during the Double Or Nothing PPV event on Saturday night.

While this is unquestionably a very unfortunate circumstance for Baker, it's an opportunity for Ford to step in and show that she is one to watch in the AEW women's division.

The card for AEW Double Or Nothing on Saturday night is as follows:

  • AEW World Championship Match
    Jon Moxley (c) vs. Mr. Brodie Lee
  • Stadium Stampede Match
    Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz, Sammy Guevara) vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Hangman Adam Page, Broken Matt Hardy)
  • TNT Championship Tournament Final
    Cody vs. Lance Archer
  • AEW Women’s Championship Match
    Nyla Rose (c) vs. Hikaru Shida
  • Casino Ladder Match (For A Shot At The AEW Championship)
    Colt Cabana vs. Kip Sabian vs. Rey Fenix vs. Luchasaurus vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Darby Allin vs. TBA
  • Penelope Ford vs. Kris Statlander
    MJF vs. Jungle Boy
  • Shawn Spears vs. Dustin Rhodes
  • (Buy-In Show Match)
    AEW Tag Team Championship Number One Contender Match
    Private Party vs. Best Friends

As always, ComicBook will have full coverage of the PPV show as it airs on Saturday evening. Which match are you looking forward to most at AEW Double Or Nothing? Let us know in the comments section below!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of