Injury Forces AEW to Change Double or Nothing Card

An injury to Britt Baker on this past Wednesday night's AEW Dynamite has forced a match change for the Double Or Nothing PPV on Saturday night. AEW revealed on Friday evening that Penelope Ford will replace Baker in her scheduled match against Kris Statlander on the show. Baker, who has been on a run with some of the best work of her career, suffered an unfortunate right knee injury during Dynamite. Competing in a tag team match, Baker's teammate Nyla Rose was dropped on her knee by Statlander and Hikaru Shida, causing the apparent injury.

Baker reportedly underwent an MRI on Thursday, but the results of that MRI have not publicly been revealed. AEW is expected to reveal more information during the Double Or Nothing PPV event on Saturday night.

While this is unquestionably a very unfortunate circumstance for Baker, it's an opportunity for Ford to step in and show that she is one to watch in the AEW women's division.

. @RealBrittBaker is out of #AEWDon due to injury. We will address her status at Double or Nothing tomorrow night. @callmekrisstat will now face @thePenelopeFord Live on Pay Per View. Double or Nothing is available on all major providers, B/R Live and FITE TV - 8/7c pic.twitter.com/xOU4vPSyqy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 23, 2020

The card for AEW Double Or Nothing on Saturday night is as follows:

AEW World Championship Match

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Mr. Brodie Lee

Stadium Stampede Match

Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz, Sammy Guevara) vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Hangman Adam Page, Broken Matt Hardy)

TNT Championship Tournament Final

Cody vs. Lance Archer

AEW Women's Championship Match

Nyla Rose (c) vs. Hikaru Shida

Casino Ladder Match (For A Shot At The AEW Championship)

Colt Cabana vs. Kip Sabian vs. Rey Fenix vs. Luchasaurus vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Darby Allin vs. TBA

Penelope Ford vs. Kris Statlander

MJF vs. Jungle Boy

Shawn Spears vs. Dustin Rhodes

(Buy-In Show Match)

AEW Tag Team Championship Number One Contender Match

Private Party vs. Best Friends

