Cody Rhodes Provides More Details on the AEW TNT Championship

All Elite Wrestling debuted its newest championship, the AEW TNT Championship, early on during the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. And while the initial reaction to the belt's design wasn't entirely positive, most fans were still happy to see Cody Rhodes become the first man to hold the title by beating Lance Archer (thanks to a little help on the outside from boxing legend Mike Tyson). During the match Tony Schiavone mentioned that the title shown on television wasn't the actual final design, and that alterations would be made soon. During the post-show media scrum, Rhodes shed some light on the situation.

"I know Tony has already told you this already so this isn't breaking news, but this isn't even the final belt," Rhodes said. "The actual silver-plated title, which has the shine finish and the extra details, due to the COVID and the pandemic, we didn't have it here. And we will have it, maybe as soon as this week's Dynamite. But man, I don't know if I want it. Because this is the one I got handed.

Rhodes, getting a little emotion, said the belt was "the coolest damn thing I've ever seen." His first challenger will be determined via a battle royale that takes place on this week's Dynamite.

Elsewhere on this week's Dynamite, the company will provide more details on their next big event, Fyter Fest. AEW president Tony Khan confirmed the show was happening during the press conference that it will feature Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage for the AEW World Championship, and that prior to the pandemic it was going to take place in London as the company's UK debut.

Check out the full results from tonight's Double or Nothing below:

(Kickoff) Best Friends def. Private Party (AEW World Tag Team Championship #1 Contender Match)

Brian Cage def. Darby Allin, Colt Cabana, Orange Cassidy, Joey Janela, Scorpio Sky, Kip Sabian, Frankie Kazarian and Luchasaurus

MJF def. Jungle Boy

TNT Championship: Cody def. Lance Archer

Kris Statlander def. Penelope Ford

Dustin Rhodes def. Shawn Spears

AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida def. Nyla Rose

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley def. Brodie Lee

Stadium Stampede Match: The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Matt Hardy and Hangman Page) def. The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Ortiz, Santana and Jake Hager)

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.