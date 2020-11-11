Tony Khan Promises Something Massive for Tonight's AEW Dynamite

✖

Fresh off the AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view on Saturday, All Elite Wrestling president Tony Khan seems to be putting all of his chips behind tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite. Khan took to Twitter on Wednesday morning, writing, "Tonight we have a great lineup for #AEWDynamite Live on TNT at 8pm ET/7pm CT! For the rest of 2020, #AEW will keep delivering great matches on Wednesday Nights + there are massive surprises ahead! Please join us on TNT tonight, the balance of power in wrestling will shift tonight."

What Khan might be referring to is anyone's guess. AEW doesn't have any more pay-per-views on the docket for the rest of the year, and as of now their schedule doesn't include any major events beyond the Beach Break special in January.

Tonight we have a great lineup for #AEWDynamite Live on TNT at 8pm ET/7pm CT! For the rest of 2020, #AEW will keep delivering great matches on Wednesday Nights + there are massive surprises ahead! Please join us on TNT tonight, the balance of power in wrestling will shift tonight — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 11, 2020

Check out the card for tonight's Dynamite below:

Cody Rhodes responds to losing the TNT Championship to Darby Allin

MJF & Warldow officially inducted into The Inner Circle

Kenny Omega celebrates becoming AEW World Championship No. 1 Contender

The Natural Nightmares vs. The Butcher & The Blade (Bunkhouse Match)

Rey Fenix vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

Brian Cage vs. Matt Sydal

Tay Conti vs. Red Velvet

Khan promised AEW still had big plans for the final months of 2020 during his post-show media scrum following Saturday's Full Gear. He also addressed the criticism fans have for AEW's biggest current weak spot, it's women's division.

"I understand what people are saying about the division," Khan said (h/t Fightful). "I should have probably done better to put some of Nyla's story when she said she wasn't going to wrestle again and Vickie said she was going to wrestle again until they got the title shot. I should have used that on Dynamite more. I watch Dark very closely and work on Dark very closely and book Dark, so I'm obviously watching Dark, but I forget sometimes that there's about half the audience watches Dark for us, typically.

"I probably should have put that on and then, to be honest, the time in the real world, Vickie was not able to come those weeks, not because she was sick, but because it was a conflict that she always had. So I gave her that time off and I probably should have made it clear... There's a lot to putting the shows together."

AEW has already made headlines this week, announcing on Tuesday that it was teaming up with Yuke's and WWF No Mercy director Hideyuki "Geta" Iwashita to create AEW's first console video game.