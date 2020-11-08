Seven New Feuds AEW Can Make After Full Gear 2020

AEW Full Gear has come and gone, meaning that All Elite Wrestling's 2020 pay-per-view schedule has officially come to an end. But while Revolution isn't until February the young company has made a habit out of building up multiple big matches for special episodes of AEW Dynamite. Based on what happened at Full Gear, it's clear that there are quite a few potentially great feuds coming down the pipeline. So we're here to list of seven possible feuds the promotion can potentially go forward with in the near future. Which match are you most excited to see next? Are there any we missed? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! Check out the full results from Full Gear below. AEW will return to television this Wednesday with the latest AEW Dynamite. The Buy-In: NWA World Women's Championship: Serena Deeb def. Allysin Kay

AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Finals: Kenny Omega def. Hangman Page

Orange Cassidy def. John Silver

TNT Championship: Darby Allin def. Cody Rhodes

AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida def. Nyla Rose

AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks def. FTR

Matt Hardy def. Sammy Guevara (The Elite Deletion Match)

MJF def. Chris Jericho

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley def. Eddie Kingston (I Quit Match)

Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega Next in line for the #AEW World Championship is @KennyOmegamanX! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/pjK8Q6vTeA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020 It was set up as clear as day during Full Gear. The only question now is how long AEW will wait to pull the trigger and have the two compete. Most people assume Revolution but that's three months away, but don't be shocked if they move it up that Beach Break event in January Tony Khan mentioned during the post-show press conference. prevnext

Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage When I take the ball yer never getting it back. pic.twitter.com/iYnIWkw1S5 — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) November 8, 2020 Allin is the new TNT Champion (hooray!) and he's already got two people gunning for his title. Another match with Ricky Starks would be fun, but once that's over it'd be fun to see him try to battle through a severe size disadvantage against Cage. Plus, this match has basically been set up since the moment Cage walked into AEW at Double or Nothing. prevnext

Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker For now. https://t.co/4r5UANIoXR pic.twitter.com/VN2ZuT1a0F — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) November 8, 2020 The AEW Women's Division desperately needs direction, and the promotion can find that in crowning Baker as the charismatic heel champion. prevnext

Cody Rhodes vs. Team Taz Told you.#AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/HsJheXzsU4 — taz (@OfficialTAZ) November 8, 2020 Rhodes was also a victim of Team Taz's surprise attack during Full Gear. If he's not immediately inserted back into the TNT Championship picture (it's possible), he could get a lot of mileage of working with either Ricky Starks or Brian Cage. prevnext

MJF vs. Sammy Guevara I DID IT!!! WHO’s SOFT NOW?!?!? pic.twitter.com/sq5oH5BqN1 — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) November 8, 2020 Now that MJF is officially a member of the Inner Circle, it's time to see how he tries and takes over the group. Guevara is both the biggest supporter of Jericho and Friedman's loudest critic within the faction, so it wouldn't be a surprise if Friedman tries to get him kicked out one way or another. A match where Guevara has to fight for his spot in the group could make for a great pay-per-view match down the line. prevnext

Orange Cassidy vs. Miro The one and only @orangecassidy saving the day #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/lBZ8zCUZTG — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) November 5, 2020 Full Gear made it look like they're setting up Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian, but the real money is in Cassidy versus everybody's favorite Twitch streamer! prevnext