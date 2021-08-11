Tony Khan Teases Two UFC Champions Appearing on AEW Dynamite Next Week

✖

This week's AEW Dynamite was originally supposed to feature the return of Dan Lambert, the founder on one of MMA's most successful fight teams in American Top Team. Lambert appeared on Dynamite a month ago and cut a promo blasting the organization, only for Lance Archer to stomp his way down to the ring and hit Lambert with a Blackout. Lambert teased last week that he'd be arriving with some backup, presumably fighters from his gym. However, Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio on Wednesday morning to announce that the segment had been pushed to next week. He also promised two UFC Champions would be joining him.

"Dan and his guys, the more I talk to them, the more I looked at this. I'm gonna have Dan and his guys come next week. If they want to tear into us, they can tear into us," Khan said (h/t WrestlingNews.co). "I gotta address the Rampage premiere. We got a lot of things to do and I know Dan wants to antagonize wrestling and Dan wants to talk about how wrestling used to be better and real men and so forth and I'd love to hear that. He's gonna bring big backup in the form of not just one UFC Champion but two great UFC Champions. I'm very excited for it. If he wants to say all that, I'm totally game for it but not this week as I got to launch Rampage."

"We have a lot to do and I told him why don't you bring your guys to Houston next week? So that's what we're gonna do," he continued. "Dan's going to come to Houston. I'll give him the time to say what he wants to say. By then I think Rampage will have been established, we will have entered the Rampage era."

Lambert's last appearance saw multi-time UFC Champion Amanda Nunes and BMF Champion Jorge Masvidal in the crowd. Other former champions that could potentially appear include Tyron Woodley, Dustin Poirier, Junior Dos Santos and Robbie Lawler.

Here's what AEW has confirmed for this week's Dynamite: