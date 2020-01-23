WWE

Tony Schiavone Goes Viral After Hilarious F-Bomb Reaction on AEW Dynamite

This week's AEW Dynamite, which took place on a cruise ship as part of the 'Chris Jericho's Rock […]

By

This week’s AEW Dynamite, which took place on a cruise ship as part of the “Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea: Part Deux” featured Britt Baker continuing her heel turn by talking down to commentator Tony Schiavone. The former WCW play-by-play announcer tried to interview Baker after her win over Priscilla Kelly, but Baker decided to focus on how Schiavone was working as a Starbucks barista before AEW brought him back. The camera then did a close-up on Schiavone, who responded by saying “What the f—?” A quick gif of that moment made its way online, and by the end of the night Schiavone’s hilarious reaction was all over Twitter.

Check out some of the best reactions to Schiavone’s moment in the list below!

