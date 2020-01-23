Tony Schiavone Goes Viral After Hilarious F-Bomb Reaction on AEW Dynamite

This week’s AEW Dynamite, which took place on a cruise ship as part of the “Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea: Part Deux” featured Britt Baker continuing her heel turn by talking down to commentator Tony Schiavone. The former WCW play-by-play announcer tried to interview Baker after her win over Priscilla Kelly, but Baker decided to focus on how Schiavone was working as a Starbucks barista before AEW brought him back. The camera then did a close-up on Schiavone, who responded by saying “What the f—?” A quick gif of that moment made its way online, and by the end of the night Schiavone’s hilarious reaction was all over Twitter.

Check out some of the best reactions to Schiavone’s moment in the list below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

So Mean!

Britt Baker.

You hurt Tony Schiavone’s feelings.

You are officially the worst person ever.#AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/Jg0igBlgeA — Matt Koon (@mattkoonmusic) January 23, 2020

Quality

I don’t care what Britt Baker says. I know for a fact Tony Schiavone can make a hell of a latte. #AEWonTNT#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/4qqYJPK6fS — Cranky Asshole (@CrankyAsshole) January 23, 2020

Gif of 2020

#AEWDynamite was great as always but Tony Schiavone wins gif of the night lol. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/hhys796qmp — Jay Toonz (@Jay_Toonz) January 23, 2020

Excuse Me?

@RealBrittBaker burying Tony Schiavone for working at Starbucks took me off guard #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/q9PVpYQfcE — Gavin Lloyd Branch (@Gavlarr88) January 23, 2020

Pure Gold

Tony Schiavone’s “wtf” reaction to Britt Baker tearing into him was GOLD! #AEWDynamite — MafiosoTALKS 🗣 (@MafiosoTALKS) January 23, 2020

Thought That Looked Familiar

Tony Schiavone’s reaction to Britt calling him out for working at Starbucks 😂 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/8jOrZS09gR — Yeti2Rumble 🦍🤙🏽 (@Yeti2Rumble) January 23, 2020

Yes He Is

Not Again!