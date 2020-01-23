Tony Schiavone Goes Viral After Hilarious F-Bomb Reaction on AEW Dynamite

This week’s AEW Dynamite, which took place on a cruise ship as part of the “Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea: Part Deux” featured Britt Baker continuing her heel turn by talking down to commentator Tony Schiavone. The former WCW play-by-play announcer tried to interview Baker after her win over Priscilla Kelly, but Baker decided to focus on how Schiavone was working as a Starbucks barista before AEW brought him back. The camera then did a close-up on Schiavone, who responded by saying “What the f—?” A quick gif of that moment made its way online, and by the end of the night Schiavone’s hilarious reaction was all over Twitter.
