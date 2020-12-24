AEW Unrivaled Series Three: Detailed Pictures of Upcoming Wrestling Figure Line

One of the hottest gifts for wrestling fans this holiday season has been the new All Elite Wrestling Unrivaled figures from Jazwares. Series one of the figures came out this past summer, featuring Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, and the Young Bucks. Series two has just begun to hit circulation and consists of Penta El Zero M, Rey Fenix, Jon Moxley, "Hangman" Adam Page, Dustin Rhodes, and MJF. So far, online retailer Ringside Collectibles has been the best bet to actually get the figures in hand. Wal-Mart so far has had exclusive distribution rights in stores, though the AEW figures have been virtually impossible to find on the pegs in toy aisles across the country. This is either due to quick sellouts in many stores, and a lack of stock arriving in many more stores. Jazwares and AEW have said that distribution should pick up in the spring of 2021, and we are now getting images of what series three in the AEW Unrivaled line will look like. Jazwares was kind enough to send ComicBook some detailed images of the six wrestlers featured in series three, which should begin hitting distribution in the next couple of months.

Darby Allin Arguably the most successful "home grown" star in AEW's brief history, the reigning TNT Champion gets his first action figure with AEW Unrivaled series three. Darby Allin comes complete with a skateboard accessory, necklace, and body paint. (Photo: Jazwares) (Photo: Jazwares)

The Young Bucks Having already been featured in series one, the Young Bucks will be the first AEW performers to get a second regular release in the AEW Jazwares line. Note: Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes did have second figures released in a Ringside Collectibles exclusive set titled "Blood and Guts" that featured blood on the figures to replicate their match from AEW Double or Nothing 2019. This version of the Bucks features different outfits from series one. While they do come with ring jacket accessories, they're more stripped down than the fancy Elvis Presley jumpsuit inspired outfits that were featured in series one, inspired their Double or Nothing 2019 gear in Las Vegas. Check out the scans of series three below. (Photo: Jazwares) (Photo: Jazwares)

PAC While the former WWE star is no stranger to action figures, PAC gets his first AEW release in series three. He comes with a chair as an accessory, as pictured below. (Photo: Jazwares)

Riho The original AEW Women's Champion, Riho, becomes the second female to be featured in the AEW Jazwares line. She comes with the AEW Women's Championship belt, the first time that belt has been released in the line. The AEW World Championship belt has been released previously along with the Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley figures. (Photo: Jazwares) (Photo: Jazwares)

