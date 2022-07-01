AEW Wants to Make Kevin Durant All Elite

It's been a busy day for news in the sports world, and one of the biggest developments to kick off free agency was the report that NBA superstar Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. As you would likely assume, a number of teams would love to have Durant on their team next season, but that's not limited to NBA teams. It turns out AEW has entered the arena to add Durant to the team, as the official AEW on TV Twitter account created one of their official All Elite graphics for Durant and asked "Heard you're looking for a ring @KDTrey5?"

The reactions quickly started coming in, and you've got to love AEW having some fun with the Durant frenzy. If they were able to sign him he wouldn't be the first NBA player to battle in an AEW ring. Shaq has already had a program in AEW, which was alongside Jade Cargill as they took on Cody and Brandi Rhodes.

Heard you’re looking for a ring @KDTrey5? pic.twitter.com/B93Xpj3pcj — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) July 1, 2022

Shaq has even teased he wants to return to the ring, but with him being so busy these days, we'll have to wait and see if it happens. As for Durant, who knows, maybe in between seasons he can jump into the ring and have some fun.

The report regarding Durant shook up free agency quite a bit, as a number of teams will likely try and recruit Durant before making other moves. The teams that are mentioned the most at the moment as possible landing places are the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat, though the Lakers are also always in the conversation as well.

Reports have also stated that Kyrie Irving, Durant's teammate, will likely follow him out the door, though both would need to be part of a sign and trade. Durant still has several years on his deal, so wherever he ends up going is a place he will likely stay out for at least the remainder of his deal.

Do you want to see Durant go to AEW, and what team would you like to see him join? Let us know in the comments!