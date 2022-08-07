AEW's Wardlow Gets Slammed Through a Table After Battle of the Belts 3 win

First up at AEW's Battle of the Belts III was the fight for the TNT Championship, as TNT Champion Wardlow took on Jay Lethal for the gold. Coming into the match Lethal knew he would need to watch out for the Powerbomb, which has become Wardlow's signature, but Wardlow showcased that he's far more than just Powerbombs, and took on Lethal with a blend of technique and power. A headbutt really put Lethal on the ropes, and that led to Wardlow getting the pin and the win, but unfortunately, he was about to get a beatdown before getting slammed through a table despite getting the win.

After Wardlow took down Lethal, Lethal's crew came in to attack Wardlow, and Satnam Singh just stepped on Wardlow to pin him down. Wardlow impressively lifted his foot up but Lethal intervened so Singh could keep him pinned down. Then Lethal locked in a submission while he was pinned by Singh, but Wardlow would get back to his feet.

Wardlow started to get some momentum but the numbers game was too much to overcome, and Singh would then pick him up and slam Wardlow through a table. They would then pose with the TNT Championship to close out the segment, and Wardlow is not going to be happy at all when he sees how it all played out.

It's not often that Wardlow is out-powered, but Singh wasn't intimidated in the slightest and looked to be enjoying knocking Wardlow down. We'll have to see if Wardlow has some payback to give Singh on Dynamite or Rampage next week.

You can find the full card and updated results below.

ROH World Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli (C) vs Konosuke Takeshita

AEW Women's Championship Match: Thunder Rosa (C) vs Jamie Hayter

TNT Championship Match: Wardlow (C) def Jay Lethal

