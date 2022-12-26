Tony Khan Addresses the AEW Comparisons to WCW

All Elite Wrestling has been drawing comparisons to WCW since it first arrived back in 2019. Whether its the fact that AEW Dynamite started on the same network as WCW Monday Nitro, the partial similarities in booking philosophy, some of the same on-air talent being used, or the simple fact that it's WWE's biggest competition here in the United States, the comparison has lingered among fans and critics alike. Tony Khan was asked about that during his recent interview with Grapsody and admitted some of the comparisons are warranted.

"I think the reason people want to compare the two companies most of all is we are the only two wrestling companies to air on TBS and TNT and we both aired on TBS and TNT. There are some people that have worked in both companies. I think Sting is an important face for both companies. Tony Schiavone in particular and Jim Ross have been voices for both of the companies. The TBS and TNT names are so synonymous with wrestling," Khan said. He then pointed out the noticeable differences.

"That is a utility that we have been able to provide to the fans is bringing wrestling back to TBS and TNT, so that is really why people are making comparisons, but they are very different," Khan said. "A lot of the reasons why WCW would go away or go out of business don't really exist or aren't really realistic business concerns for AEW is because it's not a company owned by a network or even a media property. It's a family business owned and operated by me. I love wrestling and I'm not going anywhere."

A big reason for WCW's demise was the merger between its parent company, Time Warner, and AOL in 2001. Many executives with Turner Broadcasting System looked unfavorably toward the pro wrestling promotion, but Ted Turner was always a consistent defender of keeping it alive even when it wasn't turning a profit. That merger took away Turner's influence with the corporation, eventually setting the stage for WWE to purchase the promotion and all of its assets.

AEW will wrap up 2022 with the New Year's Smash episodes of Dynamite and Rampage this week. Check out the card for the show below:

Best of Seven Series, Match 6: Death Triangle vs. The Elite (Death Triangle Leads Series 3-2) (Falls Count Anywhere Match)

TNT Championship: Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow

Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow Bryan Danielson vs. Ethan Page

Willow Nightengale & Ruby Soho vs. TayJay A.S.

Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Top Flight

h/t WrestlingNews.co