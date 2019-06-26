Watch: Fan Recreates Classic WCW Monday Nitro Intro Video For AEW’s Wednesday Night Dynamite

For the first time since WCW closed its doors in 2001, TNT will have a weekly professional wrestling show on its network every week starting this fall thanks to a new partnership with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). While the name of the show has not been officially announced, it was recently reported that the company filed a trademark for the name “Wednesday Night Dynamite,” leading many fans to believe this will be the name of AEW’s weekly two-hour live show.

On Wednesday the YouTube account DGQ remade the classic WCW Monday Nitro intro video with AEW stars, complete with a new Wednesday Night Dynamite logo in the same style as Nitro’s logo. The video included footage from AEW’s first pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, and featured stars like Adam “Hangman” Page, Cody Rhodes, Pentagon Jr., Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho and Rey Fenix.

AEW officially announced its partnership with TNT back in May at the WarnerMedia television upfronts at Madison Square Garden.

“Wrestling fans have wanted — and needed — something different, authentic and better for far too long,” AEW president Tony Khan said in a press release. “AEW is answering the call. AEW is about more than wrestling. It’s about a movement fueled by wrestling fans who have been underserved and perhaps even disappointed by what the industry has produced in recent years. AEW is rising to the occasion with DOUBLE OR NOTHING and today taking it a step further by partnering with WarnerMedia, which is as committed as we are to making wrestling fans the one and only priority. With WarnerMedia, AEW is poised globally to redefine wrestling as we know it today.”

Khan recently appeared on The Steve Austin Show and told “Stone Cold” Steve Austin that the early episodes of AEW’s weekly show will be highlighted by a tournament to crown the first AEW World Tag Team Champions.

“When we launch our weekly television show in the fall, we’re going to be doing a tag team tournament that’s going to have some of the greatest tag team matches ever on TV,” Khan said. “We’re going to be starting that, it’s going to be one of the main focuses of our TV. There’s going to be team’s competing to get a first-round bye in that tournament, which is a big deal. And we’ve got some of the best tag teams in all of wrestling competing for our tag team championship coming up in the fall.”