Why Isn't Tony Schiavone on Commentary at AEW Fight for the Fallen?

This week's AEW Dynamite, dubbed Fight for the Fallen, kicked off with Jim Ross, Excalibur and Taz at the commentary desk for the AEW TNT Championship match between Cody Rhodes and Sonny Kiss. Fans instantly noticed that play-by-play commentator Tony Schiavone was not in attendance, and Ross was quick to explain why. The former voice of WCW was kept off the show as a precaution as the results of his latest not arriving in time. Ross added that he has not tested positive and does not have any symptoms, but AEW isn't taking any chances.

The company has kept a strict regiment of testing since it returned to Daily's Place in Jacksonville for its weekly television tapings. So far only one wrestler has tested positive — QT Marshall — and he was pulled from television before he even tested positive.

AEW's precautions also kept Jon Moxley from defending his AEW World Championship as scheduled after his wife, WWE's Renee Young, tested positive last month. He'll finally make his defense in tonight's main event.

Check out the Fight for the Fallen card below:

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage

AEW TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Sonny Kiss

FTR vs. The Lucha Brothers

The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) vs. Jurassic Express

The Nigtmare Sisters vs. TBD

Chris Jericho Promo Segment

In a new interview with 83 Weeks this week, AEW president Tony Khan gave an update on AEW's second weekly show with WarnerMedia.

"I've had a lot of time to think about different formats, it would probably be a one-hour show" Khan said. "We do have a different idea for a format. It still involves wrestling, which is the most important thing to me that there will be wrestling matches, but in a different format. Exactly what we've seen, but I'm not sure I have an idea that reinvents the wheel, but I think we can do some fun stuff. We are surrounded by a lot of creative people."

