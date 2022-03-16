AEW’s William Regal Reveals When He Was Given 24 Hours to Live

William Regal made his anticipated AEW Dynamite debut recently, and during that promo, some fans were concerned by one key segment of his promo. At one point Regal said he was “not long for this world,” and because of Regal’s history with heart issues some fans were a bit concerned. Regal addressed his comments during a new interview with Chris Jericho on his Talk is Jericho podcast, and the conversation unearthed the shocking revelation that at one point Regal was only given 24 hours to live, which occurred back in 2019. That time is always why he went to visit family after his release from WWE.

“No, once I was released, I went home 2 weeks before Christmas,” Regal said. “The reason being, which we might get to, the last time that my family were all together was 2018 for Christmas, and I was in hospital for 8 weeks. I insisted, I was given one point 24 hours to live. I had sepsis in my leg, they were going to cut my leg off. This was January 4th 2019. So I insisted on going home for Christmas, you know I have been through a lot. I had a hell of a year in 2018, keep me on track here. 2018, I had a lot of heart trouble different times, they keep [returning].”

Regal has been dealing with heart issues since 1998 when he was diagnosed with Pericarditis. The condition can cause issues with the sack around the heart, causing it to lock up, and this has led to him having to take time off from wrestling at several points along the way.

“Since 1998 I got pericarditis, which is an inflammation of the sack around your heart. What it does is it scars that sack, your heart can beat but that sack can lock down,” Regal said. “Although it didn’t look like I trained as hard as I did, I always did all the squats, always breathing and always taking bumps in wrestling, it kept that from going solid. There’s a skin around the heart. Well I went to India and I got really sick and I was off for a year, it came back a few months later and I got really sick.

Regal was released by WWE earlier this year, making his return to wrestling during AEW’s Revolution pay-per-view. He then soon became the manager for Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson, two of the biggest stars in All Elite Wrestling.

