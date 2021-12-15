AEW Winter is Coming: Hangman Page Addresses AEW World Championship Match With Bryan Danielson

“Hangman” Adam Page will defend his AEW World Championship for the first time at tonight’s Winter is Coming event, taking on Bryan Danielson. The former WWE Champion has been undefeated since his arrival in AEW, including winning the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament last month, and the following night he turned heel by ridiculing Page for not immediately defending his gold. From there Danielson began dismantling the other members of The Dark Order in matches, though always avoiding direct confrontation with Page. The two finally brawled after Danielson gave John Silver a post-match stomping.

Page spoke with Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions ahead of tonight’s match. If Hangman loses, he’ll be entered into AEW’s record books with the shortest title reign in company history and the only champion to unsuccessfully defend their title at least once.

“I feel a lot better than I think I would’ve felt about it a year or two ago,” Page said (h/t Wrestling Inc.). “I feel really good about it, I’m excited. I’ve obviously, like, anyone in wrestling, I’ve been watching Bryan Danielson for a long time, you know what I mean? Since I was in high school, finding out that there’s wrestling outside of what’s on TV. Looking up stuff, he’s obviously one of the first people you stumble into, and here we are, about to be across the ring from each other at Winter is Coming.

“Much like winning the championship is a surreal feeling, but I have to remind myself it’s a very real thing that is going to be happening that I need to prepare for,” he added. “But I do feel good about it, I was able to beat Kenny in less than thirty minutes, something that he {Danielson} couldn’t do, and I’m trying to, you know, in preparing for him, remind myself of that and not let the doubt creep in.”

The current betting odds for the show have Page favored (-345) over Danielson (+225). Check out the full card for the show below: