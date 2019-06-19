Watch: AEW Women’s World Championship Will Be Unveiled at All Out

Brandi Rhodes announced on the latest episode of The Road to Fyter YouTube series on Wednesday that the company will unveil a new title, the AEW Women’s World Championship, at the All Out pay-per-view event on Aug. 31 outside of Chicago.

“So we’re very excited for everything that’s going to be happening at All Out,” Rhodes said. “Obviously I can’t tell you everything, that would take away a lot of the magic and a lot of the fun. But I am excited that I can share at All Out we are going to be unveiling the women’s world championship.”

No word yet on how or when the company will crown their first women’s champion. As of Wednesday, AEW’s women’s roster includes Rhodes, Allie, Awesome Kong, Dr. Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, Kylie Rae, Nyla Rose, Riho, Bea Priestley, Leva Bates, Penelope Ford and Sadie Gibbs.

The company revealed its first title, the AEW World Championship, back at the Double or Nothing event in late May. The first world champ will be crowned at All Out in a match between Adam “Hangman” Page and Chris Jericho.

In an interview with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin this week, AEW president Tony Khan confirmed that the company was in the process of making tag team championships for both the men’s and women’s divisions.

“I want to focus on a serious main event picture, both in the singles and the tag team [divisions],” Khan said. “And then when we establish the women’s singles, this may be the first time this gets announced, but just so you know eventually we will establish a women’s tag team title.”

He also announced that the promotion would hold a tournament to crown the first AEW World Tag Team Champions that would take place once the weekly television show on TNT begins this fall. A new match for Fyter Fest was announced later in the show, pitting SCU vs. Best Friends vs. Private Party where the winner advances to a match at All Out. Whoever wins that tag match gets a first-round bye in the tag title tournament.

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Cody Rhodes explained the thought process behind the design for the AEW World Championship.

“It’s really crazy but him (Khan) and I had watched the Mid-South the North American Title was so large,” Rhodes said. “Bill Watts was wearing it and it was so large. We thought, we really want this big, big belt. Then we went to The Ace of Belts, Dave Millican, he knew exactly what we were going for. We went through some edits back and forth with the other EVPs. We were so happy with how it turned out.

“It’s probably about five pounds heavier than the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship,” he continued. “That’s the heaviest belt I had ever seen. It’s really a solid chunk of change. The person who’s got to put that in their carry-on bag is going to have some fun at TSA but it’s inspired a lot by the Mid-South and the larger titles in our industry.”