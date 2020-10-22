AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston I Quit Match Booked for AEW Full Gear 2020

✖

AEW announced on this week's AEW Dynamite that Jon Moxley will defend his AEW World Championship in an I Quit Match against Eddie Kingston at Full Gear on Nov. 7. The two first clashed on an episode of Dynamite back in late September, with Moxley winning by knocking Kingston out with a Bulldog Choke. Kingston spent the next few weeks claiming he never tapped or quit, then closed out last week's episode by making Moxley pass out in a rear-naked choke.

After the show went off the air Kingston cut a promo about how he felt Moxley left him behind when he first signed with WWE.

IT'S OFFICIAL

Saturday, Nov 7th at Full Gear.

It's @MadKing1981 vs. @JonMoxley for the AEW World Championship in an 'I QUIT' MATCH! WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama! pic.twitter.com/cCvFZENXYj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 22, 2020

"You know what I had? I had pro wrestling, the other thing I ever loved, screw me. Over and over again, while you were making millions of dollars for an entertainer. I die for this sport, I love this sport," Kingston said.

"I want you to look at it," Kingston continued while holding the world title up to Moxley's face. "You see this. Look at it Moxley, you son of a b—, open your goddamn eyes. You see this? Enjoy it. Because I'm going to make you quit. I'm going to make you quit pro wrestling, I'm going to make you quit for this championship. Because I never did, I keep going. You son of a b—, you're going to pay for leaving me behind."

Moxley cut a promo this week after the match was made official.

DYNAMITE EXCLUSIVE

"I'm gonna beat & torture you until I get my friend back or I end you" - @JonMoxley. WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama! pic.twitter.com/QdVTXsiVi7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 22, 2020

This story is developing...