AEW Releases More Details on the AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament

All Elite Wrestling’s first few episodes of television on TNT will be highlighted by a single-elimination tournament to crown the first AEW World Tag Team Champions. And while a bracket hasn’t been released yet, AEW gave more information regarding the tournament via Twitter this week.

On Tuesday AEW’s Twitter account stated the semifinal matches will take place on Oct. 23 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Semi-Finals of the #AEW World Tag Team Title Tournament will take place, when @AEWonTNT comes to the @Petersen_Events Center on Wednesday, October 23rd – Tix on sale this Friday, Aug, 23rd at Noon Et – https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/VUW5BKYvm1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 20, 2019

Another tweet popped up on Wednesday afternoon stating that the finals would take place on Oct. 30 at the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia.

AEW World Tag Team Champions will be crowned Wed, October 30th in Charleston, WV at the Charleston Coliseum @CCCWVA ! Be part of history and purchase your tickets this Friday, August 23rd when they go on sale at Noon ET – https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/eqQALdZmdI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 21, 2019

The Dark Order (Stu Grayson and Evil Uno) will take on The Best Friends at the All Out pay-per-view on Aug. 31. The winner of that match will get a first-round bye in the tournament.

One of the first-round matches has already been announced — The Young Bucks vs. Private Party on Oct. 9.

#AEWBoston – Wed, Oct 9th @AgganisArena – 7:30pm… already signed: SPEARS vs MOXLEY and THE YOUNG BUCKS vs PRIVATE PARTY

Tickets will start at $20 (not including facility fees & service charges) and go on sale TOMORROW August 16th at Noon ET / 9am PT – https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/p1Ln9VQnxI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 15, 2019

Other teams that will possibly be involved in the bracket include the Lucha Brothers, SoCal Uncensored, Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy, Angelico and Jack Evans, Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes and the Strong Hearts.

There’s also the possibility of new tag teams joining the fray in the near future. Cody Rhodes claimed in a recent tweet that the company has only introduced “about 40%” of its roster.

The young promotion will debut its two-hour weekly live show on Oct. 2 on TNT. Of the five television tapings that have been announced, the first three have already sold out. TNT president Kevin Reilly recently spoke highly of the company in an interview with Variety.

“It’s very counter-intuitive to launch a new league at the height of the WWE,” he said. “But I have a lot of reasons why it makes sense where the opportunity is. We’re not taking down the WWE but I think this is going to be surprising.”