AEW’s Britt Baker Retains and Defeats Anna Jay on Rampage

Tonight’s AEW Rampage kicked off with the first match in the Eliminator Tournament, and then it was time for the AEW Women’s World Championship match between Champion Britt Baker and her challenger, Anna Jay. It didn’t take long for the action to start once the bell was rung, as Anna Jay went right after Baker. While Baker got some offense in, Jay kept coming, hitting a huge superkick to the face and then a charge before hitting Baker with another superkick. An arm drag followed and then she went for a submission but Baker broke free towards the ropes. She kicked Jay but Jay caught it.

Baker went for the hair pull and then sent Jay face-first into the turnbuckle. Baker winked at the camera and then put her boot to Jay’s head against the turnbuckle and then hit Jay with punches while she was in the corner.

When we came back from commercial break Baker hit a big kick and then hit a Sling Blade, followed by a twisting Neck-Breaker. She went for the pin but Jay kicked out. She found the camera and then Rebel gave her the glove to set up the Lockjaw, and a few more punches came Jay’s way.

Jay revered the Irish Whip and then she hit a DDT followed by a dropkick and then a pin, but Baker kicked out. She tried to lock in the submission but Baker got to the ropes to break it. Baker flipped over Jay and then tried to lock in the Crucifix and then they traded pin attempts but both rolled out. Jay locked in a submission and dragged Baker away from the ropes. Jay then lifted Baker up but she dropped down and tried to roll up Jay but Jay kicked out and then superkicked Baker.

Jay then got the Queen Slayer locked in but Baker got to the corner and kicked off to get free, but Jay kept it locked in. Baker got her boot on the ropes to finally break the choke, and then she got a surprise punch on Jay and a kick to set up the Lockjaw. Jay kept resisting but then she locked it in and that was what sealed Jay’s fate.

Baker then stepped on Jay and locked in the Lockjaw again, but Tay Conti came out to save Jay and started beating up Baker, forcing her to run. Conti then picked up Baker’s title and taunted her with it.

