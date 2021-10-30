AEW’s Britt Baker Retains Women’s World Title In Brutal and Bloody Match on Rampage

The main event for AEW Rampage was a Trick or Treat No Disqualifications match featuring AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker and Abadon, and after an eventful interview segment, it was time to get to the ring. Baker brought along Rebel and Jamie Hayter (who were in full zombie getups) and then Abadon headed to the ring. The bell hit and then Abadon screamed at Baker and caused her to roll out of the ring, though we can’t really blame her, because Abadon looked vicious tonight. She then hit a Stunner on Baker and sent her rolling back out of the ring. Rebel and Hayter then pulled out a table and Baker threw in a chair.

Abadon hit a Senton with a chair, and Baker was hurting, grabbing her wrist. Abadon put the chair in the corner, and then Baker came back with punches. Abadon threw her towards the chair but Baker stopped herself and slammed Abadon’s face into the chair instead, but Abadon kicked out of the pin.

https://twitter.com/AEWonTNT/status/1454281600385040385?s=20

Then Hayter and Rebel dragged Abadon out onto the table, but Abadon fought out of it and got back up on the side of the ring. She kept Baker at bay, but then Abadon and Baker were both on the side, and a Neckbreaker sent both towards the table but it didn’t break. Instead, they slid off and hit the ground hard.

Then Baker duplexed Abadon onto the table but the table still didn’t break. Abadon then sat up with a purpose and rolled Baker back into the ring. Abadon then pulled out a bag of something that turned out to be thumbtacks, and she spread them out all over the ring. Baker was panicking because of her match against Thunder Rosa, and they both almost fell on the tacks.

https://twitter.com/AEWonTNT/status/1454282245963911175?s=20

They charged at each other and then Abadon got the better of Baker and slammed her back onto the tacks. Then Baker kicked out of the pin but then Abadon laid on top of her, sticking the tacks further into her back.

Baker grabbed a chair and hit Abadon in the face. Then she put Abadon’s head into the chair and hit a Curb Stomp on Abadon. Abadon got back up though and came after Baker, and Baker kicked her in the face. Then Baker put a handful of tacks in her mouth and kicked her in the side of the head.

Baker then went for the Lockjaw but Abadon grabbed Baker’s hand and bit it, and wouldn’t let go. Hayter then hit Abadon in the back, and Abadon went to bite Rebel. Baker then rolled up Abadon into the tacks and that was enough for the win.