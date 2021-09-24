AEW’s Ruby Soho Isn’t Sure Why WWE Released Her

Ruby Soho came into AEW with a splash, debuting for All Elite as the last entrant in the Battle Royale at All Out. Since then she’s traded shots with Britt Baker on the microphone and taken her on for the Championship on this week’s Dynamite and despite the loss, the future is pretty bright for the star in AEW. During the newest episode of Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast, Soho talked a bit about being released by WWE and how shocked she was by the release, and to this day she still doesn’t know why she was released from the company.

“I wish I knew. Like I said, it came as a huge shock to me. And there were a lot of ones that I didn’t see coming. I liked my job at the time, I liked it. I didn’t have any problems,” Soho said. “I loved the locker room so much, I love the women. Especially the Smackdown women’s locker room, that was some of the best times of my life ’cause those women are absolutely incredible people. Liv (Morgan) and I were working our asses off to be the most cohesive tag team we possibly could.”

“I have no idea really what I was missing or what didn’t work…I don’t know what happened. I wish I did. But I didn’t talk to a lot of people there,” Soho said. “I tried to, but I didn’t get a lot of feedback while I was there. So I didn’t always know if there was something that I was doing wrong.”

That included feedback from Vince McMahon, who she admits she didn’t really have much of a relationship with, talking to him only a few times over her entire time there.

“We didn’t speak very often. I’d see him after matches and stuff. We didn’t really talk, he was always so busy…I think I spoke to him in his office probably in four years, twice? But I also wasn’t one of those people, and I think maybe this was my own fault. I wasn’t at his door all the time. And I wasn’t trying to make more of a connection and make more of a relationship,” Soho said. “He’s so busy that I, I feel like…you hired me because you trust me that I know what I’m doing. And I feel like unless I hear that you don’t like something that I’m doing and I need to talk to you so we can address it, I don’t feel like I need to waste your time.”

“And that was one of the things. I don’t want to insult you by wasting your time and being like ‘hey, why am I not booked?’ I understand it’s wrestling, I get it. I was not one of those people that liked to do that unless I had something to talk to him about. And like I said, maybe I needed to be a little bit more forceful about building a relationship with him and just talk to him. But him being so busy, unless I had something important to talk to him about, I didn’t want to waste his time,” Soho said.

Things ultimately worked out for Soho, who is now getting big screen time and a big spotlight in AEW.

