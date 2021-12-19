AEW’s Sammy Guevara Reveals End of Engagement with Fiancée

Sammy Guevara shared some unfortunate news on his Instagram account today, as he broke the news that he and his fiance Pam have parted ways. Guevara said they are no longer in a relationship though they still love each other and wish nothing but the best for one another. Guevara said that they appreciated all of the support from the fans over the years and so wanted to share the news with them first, and then asked for some privacy at this time. Our thoughts go out to Sammy, and you can find his full comments below.

Guevera wrote “I know a lot of you have supported us for a long time and we have appreciated it so much over the past several years. Since you’ve all given us so much love and support we figured we owed it to y’all to let you know that we are no longer in a relationship. We still love each other and wish nothing but the best for one another. We would appreciate your kindness and respect to our privacy during this time. – Sam and Pam”

AEW fans got to witness a big moment for Sam and Pam first hand, as Guevara proposed to Pam on an episode of Dynamite. He was in the ring and shouted out Pam who was in the crowd, and mentioned that she was with him when he had no car, working at Taco Bell, and wrestling in front of 7 people.

He then brought her into the ring and said “I’ve wondered what I would ever do without you, and I want to make sure I never have to find that out.” He reached into his vest pocket and pulled out the ring and propsed, and she said yes to a celebrating crowd.

In the ring, Guevera currently holds the TNT Championship and has successfully defended it against stiff competition. His next title defense will be against Cody Rhodes on next week’s AEW Rampage, and it will be interesting to see if he can continue his title reign or if this will be Rhodes return to holding title gold.