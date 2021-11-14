AEW’s The Inner Circle Wins Brutal Street Fight at Full Gear

Dan Lambert rarely stops talking, but tonight wasn’t about talk any longer, it was about action. It was time for the Men of the Year and the forces of American Top Team to walk the walk and put an end to The Inner Circle tonight at AEW Full Gear, and since it was a Street Fight, you just knew it was going to be brutal. Representing for Men of the Year and American Top Team were Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, Junior Dos Santos, and Andrei Arlovski, and they took on Inner Circle’s Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Santana, Ortiz, and Jake Hager. First up was Sky and Guevara, and they traded chops in the corner.

They continued to trade kicks and elbows, and Guevara looked in control. Guevara pulled off an awesome flip and dropkick and then tagged in Ortiz. Santana then combined with Ortiz to hit Sky with big offense, wearing Sky down considerably. They then combined for a big slam and Santana tagged in Hager, who then faced a fresh Arlovski. They traded punches and Hager went for a Heel Lock, but Arlovski lifted him up and slammed him down with a Samoan Drop.

He then tagged in Santos and they combined to slam Hager down. Dos Santos was in rare form, and then Jericho tagged in and they traded punches for a bit. Dos Santos smiled after he slammed Jericho to the mat, and then he hit a delayed Vertical Supplex and taunted Jericho some more. He then went for a Standing Moonsault Press but Jericho kicked out of the late pin attempt. Lamber then tagged in and slapped Jericho and then taunted him. He slapped him again and again and then went for a fourth but Jericho caught him and started punching him. Then everyone was in the ring and fighting, leaving all of Inner Circle in the ring with Lamber by himself.

Lamber ran away from Jericho and Page was waiting with a Hockey Stick and hit Jericho, but Guevara dove into Page. Sky then attack Guevara, and then Ortiz and Santana leaped over the ropes into Page and Sky. Hager then went up top and dove onto the pile, clearing out everyone.

Lamber then had a metal pipe while Hager pulled out some weapons of his own. Everyone was trading shots and Hager slammed Dos Santos with steel steps. Jericho went after Lamber with a Prince sign, but Sky saved him and ate the sign. Page saved Sky, and Ortiz hit him. Sky and Page slammed Santana into the barricade and then rolled him into the ring, and then Hager slammed a toaster into Arlovski. Ortiz had a chair slammed into him and over his head, while Sky and Page went to work on Santana in the ring.

Santana fought back and slapped both Page and Sky, and then Oritz got back into the ring and helped out his partner. Ortiz grabbed a trash can and put it over Page’s head and they traded kicks on the side of it. Then they got a hockey stick and beat the trash can, followed by Ortiz locking in a submission. Sky tried to make the save but Santana intercepted him and then helped Ortiz lock in a double submission. Guevara then had a football and threw it at Page while they were held.

Page took out Santana and then Ortiz, and then Arlovski got back in and threw Ortiz into the corner. He then hit a flying splash on Ortiz and then lifted him up. Page then hit a kick to the side of the head, but the pin was broken up by Hager, who kept attacking everyone with a Toaster.

Sky and Page kept Hager down but Jericho made the save with a water ski, taking out Sky and Page. He placed it in the corner and threw Sky into it face first. He then slammed it into Page’s face to knock him down, but Lambert pulled Jericho out. Guevara hit a stylish move off the top rope and that allowed Santana and Ortiz to double slam Sky. They then went to work on Page, and then Guevara went to pin Sky but he kicked out right before 3.

Santana blindsided Dos Santos and then Ortiz slammed down Arlovski. Santana hit Dos Santos with a trash can, while Guevara set up a table. Hager then bashed multiple people with a toaster again and then a Bundt Cake pan, while Jericho hit Page on the head. Dos Santos went up top but Santana and Ortiz broke it up. They then got up top and picked up Dos Santos and slammed him hard to the ground with a Superplex. Meanwhile, a ladder was set up and Guevara went up top. Sky was set up on the table, and Guevara hit a huge splash off the top of it onto Sky, slamming Sky through the table and shattering it.

Ortiz then slammed Page with a chair twice but Page lifted him up and hit an Eagle’s Edge on the concrete floor. Page mouthed off to the crowd and The Baron hit him with his signature move, allowing Santana to throw him over the barricade.

Santana then used the security guard to leap off of and flip over the barricade to slam Page onto a sea of chairs. Jericho then went to attack Lambert but Dos Santos punched him in the head and sent him down. Lambert went to pin him but Jericho kicked out. Lamber went to attack Jericho but Jericho had a Kendo Stick and hit him with it several times and then the same to Dos Santos. Jericho then pulled out a stapler and hit him in the junk, and then clotheslined him. He pointed to the sky and paid tribute to Eddie Guerrero and went up top, hitting a Frog Splash and pinning him.

Here’s the full card and in-progress results for AEW Full Gear:

AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega vs Hangman Page

AEW Women’s World Championship: Dr. Britt Baker defeated Tay Conti

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Lucha Brothers defeated FTR

AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament: Bryan Danielson defeated Miro

MJF defeated Darby Allin

CM Punk defeated Eddie Kingston

The Inner Circle defeated Men of the Year & American Top Team (Minneapolis Street Fight)

Christian Cage & Jurassic Express defeated Adam Cole and The Young Bucks (Falls Count Anywhere)

What have you thought of AEW Full Gear so far?

