AEW’s Thunder Rosa Debuts Amazing Kill Bill Gear on Dynamite

AEW Dynamite featured an anticipated rematch between Thunder Rosa and Mercedes Martinez, and thanks to being a No DQ match, it promised to be a brutal one. It lived up to it too, with trash cans, chairs, tables, and more all making their way into the match, but it also featured the debut of Rosa’s slick new gear, which is an homage to Uma Thurman’s look in Kill Bill. Rosa debuted the yellow and black gear, complete with a silver pipe to mimic the sword, on social media, which was designed by designer Christina Cole. You can check out the post below!

Rosa revealed the photo with the caption “.@RealMMartinez I beg you NOTdefend your mistress @RealBrittBaker tonight….@AEW #killbritt #lameramera#thunderrosa”

The gear featured a yellow jacket that replicated the yellow jumpsuit in the film and then featured some cool stylish cutouts on the pants. Rosa also rocked some awesome black, white, and yellow face paint to complete the look.

Rosa would end up winning the match against Martinez after a physical match that looked painful at times, but Rosa would extend her hand to Martinez in a show of respect afterward. Martinez didn’t know what to do but then she was cut off by Britt Baker, who came out with Rebel and Jamie Hayter.

After a quick meeting with Cobra Kai’s Martin Kove, Baker then got into the ring and joined her team in pummeling Rosa. She then offered a weapon to Martinez to help out, but then Hayter jumped her and attacked her too. It seems Martinez is now on the outs with Team Baker, but perhaps she has a new friend in Rosa? We’ll have to wait and see.

As for the rest of Dynamite, you can find the full card and results for tonight’s episode below.

Bryan Danielson defeats Lee Moriarty

Santana and Ortiz defeated Chris Jericho and Jake Hager

No DQ Match: Thunder Rosa defeats Mercedes Martinez

AEW TNT Championship Match: Sammy Guevara (C) vs Darby Allin

Face of The Revolution Ladder Match Qualifier: Wardlow defeats Max Caster

CM Punk reveals time, place, and rules for MJF rematch (Dog Collar Match)

