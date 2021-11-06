AEW’s Tony Khan Addresses WWE Releases

WWE released a number of superstars yesterday, and it comes after a year of shocking releases. It didn’t take long for the wrestling community, both wrestlers and fans, to start pouring in, and they’ve continued to come in as more details come out. Today AEW CEO Tony Khan addressed the releases and the constant change that seems to be a part of it these days, and he hopes AEW has done more good than bad for wrestlers and fans during the company’s first few years of existence. You can check out Khan’s full comments from Twitter below.

Khan wrote “The wrestling business constantly changes, sometimes for better, sadly sometimes for worse. I believe @AEW’s done much more good than bad for wrestlers + fans in our few years as a company, which was my day 1 goal. Please join us TONIGHT 10pm ET/9pm CT for #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT”

https://twitter.com/TonyKhan/status/1456777271319138312

AEW’s experienced great success this year, including major pay-per-views and big signings, including CM Punk. When asked about the talented roster they have, he compared it to the great roster of WCW circa 1997.

“I don’t want to compare our roster to anything, ever, but I like to compare our roster sometimes to what I think was the hallmark great roster, which was 1997 WCW where you had all these stars and all this young talent,” Khan explained (h/t Fightful). “I really do my best to try to utilize the roster even better than they were when they were a successful company and printing money in 97 and 98. They had a lot of young talent that they didn’t realize and they could have built for the future to help make it a profitable company that they never want to shut down. They could have made it a money-printing machine if they developed the young talent in-house that they had like Chris Jericho, Dean Malenko, Eddie Guerrero, and Rey Mysterio. I do try to build stars for the future and that’s why you have so many great homegrown stars that are being featured at All Out.

AEW will air a new episode of Rampage tonight on TNT at 9 PM CST.